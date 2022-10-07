IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Score, Updates: India need 123 runs to win

India vs Pakistan, Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After a shaky start, Pakistan rode on a 76-run stand for the fourth wicket between skipper Bismah Maroof (32) and Nida Dar (56 not out) and put on 137 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs. Nida Dar completed her sixth T20I fifty, her knock was studded with five fours and one six. For India, Deepti Sharma (3/27), and Pooja Vastrakar (2/23) were the main wicket-takers.
Breif Scores
Pakistan: 137 for 6 in 20 overs (Nida Dar 56 not out, Bismah Maroof 32; Deepti Sharma 3/27, Pooja Vastraker 2/23)
Decent start for India. Five runs came from the first over. India need 138 runs in 19 overs to win the match. INDW: 5/0
The umpires are out in the middle, Pakistan team are in the huddle. Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and S Meghana are also out in the park. India would need 138 runs to win the match.
Pakistan have fought back really well after a shaky start. Nida Dar stars for Pakistan, she remained unbeaten on 57. For India. Deepti Sharma (3/27) was the pick of the bowlers.
Deepti Sharma removes Ayesha Naseem, who hols out to Jemimah Rodrigues in the deep. PAKW: 135/56
Hold that pose Ayesha Naseem! Mid-off is up in the circle and the youngster lofted to over for the mid-off fielder for a boundary. PAKW: 135/5
Shafali Verma is having a woeful time with the gloves. She is keeping as regular keeper Richa Ghosh is in not in the park. Shafali has missed an easy stumping chance of Nida Dar. PAKW: 129/5
FOUR and OUT! Excellent catch by S Meghana. Meghana runs it, judges it to perfection and grabs it inches off the ground. Aliyah Riyaz gone for 7. Pooja Vastrakar with the wicket. PAKW: 121/5
Fifty for Nida Dar, her sixth in the international T20. It comes in just 30 balls. A brilliant knock from Nida. PAKW: 117/4
Renuka Singh with the breakthrough. Marrof trying to be a bit cheeky, departs for 32. Marrof was trying to be inventive, but tried too many things and ended up reverse scooping the ball and it goes straight to the hands of short third man fielder. PAKW: 109/4
Lovely use of the feet by Nida. She comes down the track and rockets the ball straight down the ground. In the last five over Pakistan has scored 47 runs. PAKW: 107/3
Great comeback by Pakistan. Nida and Maroof are batting with intent. 100 up for Pakistan in the fifteenth over. PAKW: 100/3
Score after 13 overs, PAKW: 89/3
1 4 1 2 1 6 = 15 from the over. Nida Dar is taking Dayalan Hemalatha to the cleaners. Fine hitting by the Pakistan batter. looks like she's on a mission. She has scored 31* off just 18 deliveries. Score after 12 overs, PAKW: 79/3
Bismah Maroof will consider herself very lucky ! That looks dead straight, crashing onto the stumps. Gayakwad should’ve got a wicket there with the one that skidded through. No DRS as well and the umpire also seems uninterested. Score after 10 overs, PAKW: 61/3
The PowerPlay comes to an end with a wicket. Deepti Sharma traps Omaima Sohail LBW! So that means Pakistan have lost their third wicket. Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen fell earlier at the beginning of the innings. Score after 6 overs, PAKW: 33/3
India look to continue domination over Pakistan. Muneeba Ali and Ameen are at the crease. Muneeba Ali is on strike. Renuka Singh will open the attack
"We were looking to bowl only. We wanted to chase because we have only been batting first after coming here. Every game is special for us and we are looking to play the same brand of cricket. Pakistan are a very balanced side and on a day any team can beat anybody. We just want to stick to our basics. Two changes: myself and Radha Yadav are back," says Harmanpreet Kaur
Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu