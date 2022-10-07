scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Live now

IND vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Score, Updates: India need 123 runs to win

IND vs PAK Women's Asia Cup T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Pakistan put on137 for 6 after opting to bat first against India.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: October 7, 2022 2:52:57 pm
ind vs pak | India vs Pakistan | Womens Asia Cup T20 2022IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score Updates: India vs Pakistan live in Womens Asia Cup T20 2022.

India vs Pakistan, Women’s Asia Cup T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After a shaky start, Pakistan rode on a 76-run stand for the fourth wicket between skipper Bismah Maroof (32) and Nida Dar (56 not out) and put on 137 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs. Nida Dar completed her sixth T20I fifty, her knock was studded with five fours and one six. For India, Deepti Sharma (3/27), and Pooja Vastrakar (2/23) were the main wicket-takers.

Breif Scores

Pakistan: 137 for 6 in 20 overs (Nida Dar 56 not out, Bismah Maroof 32; Deepti Sharma 3/27, Pooja Vastraker 2/23)

Live Blog

IND vs PAK Womens Asia Cup T20 2022 Live Cricket Score Online and Updates: Catch all the live action between India vs Pakistan from Sylhet

14:49 (IST)07 Oct 2022
IND vs PAK Live Score: Decent start for India!

Decent start for India. Five runs came from the first over. India need 138 runs in 19 overs to win the match. INDW: 5/0  

14:45 (IST)07 Oct 2022
IND vs PAK Live Score: Here we go!

The umpires are out in the middle, Pakistan team are in the huddle. Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and S Meghana are also out in the park. India would need 138 runs to win the match.  

14:35 (IST)07 Oct 2022
IND vs PAK Live Score: Innings break

Pakistan have fought back really well after a shaky start. Nida Dar stars for Pakistan, she remained unbeaten on 57. For India. Deepti Sharma (3/27)  was the pick of the bowlers. 

14:33 (IST)07 Oct 2022
IND vs PAK Live Score: Wicket

Deepti Sharma removes Ayesha Naseem, who hols out to Jemimah Rodrigues in the deep. PAKW: 135/56

14:32 (IST)07 Oct 2022
IND vs PAK Live Score: FOUR

Hold that pose Ayesha Naseem! Mid-off is up in the circle and the youngster lofted to over for the mid-off fielder for a boundary. PAKW: 135/5  

14:30 (IST)07 Oct 2022
IND vs PAK Live Score: Missed opportunity!

Shafali Verma is having a woeful time with the gloves. She is keeping as regular keeper Richa Ghosh is in not in the park. Shafali has missed an easy stumping chance of Nida Dar. PAKW: 129/5  

14:24 (IST)07 Oct 2022
IND vs PAK Live Score: WICKET

FOUR and OUT! Excellent catch by S Meghana. Meghana runs it, judges it to perfection and grabs it inches off the ground.  Aliyah Riyaz gone for 7. Pooja Vastrakar with the wicket.  PAKW: 121/5  

14:21 (IST)07 Oct 2022
IND vs PAK Live Score: 50 for Nida Dar!

Fifty for Nida Dar, her sixth in the international T20. It comes in just 30 balls. A brilliant knock from Nida. PAKW: 117/4

14:15 (IST)07 Oct 2022
IND vs PAK Live Score: WICKET!

Renuka Singh with the breakthrough. Marrof trying to be a bit cheeky, departs for 32. Marrof was trying to be inventive, but tried too many things and ended up reverse scooping the ball and it goes straight to the hands of short third man fielder. PAKW: 109/4

14:13 (IST)07 Oct 2022
IND vs PAK Live Score: FOUR

Lovely use of the feet by Nida. She comes down the track and rockets the ball straight down the ground. In the last five over Pakistan has scored 47 runs. PAKW: 107/3

14:12 (IST)07 Oct 2022
IND vs PAK Live Score: Can Pakistan finish on a high?
14:10 (IST)07 Oct 2022
IND vs PAK Live Score: 100 up for Pakistan!

Great comeback by Pakistan. Nida and Maroof are batting with intent. 100 up for Pakistan in the fifteenth over.  PAKW: 100/3

14:09 (IST)07 Oct 2022
IND vs PAK Live Score: Richa Ghosh leaves field

Score after 13 overs, PAKW: 89/3

13:58 (IST)07 Oct 2022
IND vs PAK Live Score: Expensive over

1 4 1 2 1 6 = 15 from the over. Nida Dar is taking Dayalan Hemalatha to the cleaners. Fine hitting by the Pakistan batter. looks like she's on a mission.  She has scored 31* off just 18 deliveries. Score after 12 overs, PAKW: 79/3

13:54 (IST)07 Oct 2022
IND vs PAK Live Score: Close call

Bismah Maroof will consider herself very lucky ! That looks dead straight, crashing onto the stumps. Gayakwad should’ve got a wicket there with the one that skidded through. No DRS as well and the umpire also seems uninterested. Score after 10 overs, PAKW: 61/3

13:49 (IST)07 Oct 2022
India vs Pakistan Live: PowerPlay Ends

The PowerPlay comes to an end with a wicket. Deepti Sharma traps Omaima Sohail LBW! So that means Pakistan have lost their third wicket. Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen fell earlier at the beginning of the innings. Score after 6 overs, PAKW: 33/3

13:47 (IST)07 Oct 2022
India vs Pakistan Live: Here we Go !

India look to continue domination over Pakistan. Muneeba Ali and Ameen are at the crease. Muneeba Ali is on strike. Renuka Singh will open the attack

13:47 (IST)07 Oct 2022
India vs Pakistan Live: India captain speaks

"We were looking to bowl only. We wanted to chase because we have only been batting first after coming here. Every game is special for us and we are looking to play the same brand of cricket. Pakistan are a very balanced side and on a day any team can beat anybody. We just want to stick to our basics. Two changes: myself and Radha Yadav are back," says Harmanpreet Kaur

13:46 (IST)07 Oct 2022
India vs Pakistan Live: India Women (Playing XI)

Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

13:46 (IST)07 Oct 2022
India vs Pakistan Live: Pakistan Women (Playing XI)

Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

IND vs PAK Womens Asia Cup T20 2022 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Here are the two squads

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Kiran Navgire, Meghna Singh

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Sidra Nawaz, Sadaf Shamas

