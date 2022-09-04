scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch in India

IND vs PAK T20, Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup Match Live Telecast: Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Babar Azam's Pakistan on Sunday.

India vs Pakistan on Sunday.(Reuters)

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 T20 Match Live Streaming Details: The famed top-order would be desperate for a course correction while the bowling attack could be rejigged as India aim for a Sunday encore against Pakistan in an Asia Cup Super 4s clash. If the top-order’s powerplay philosophy is a problem, the inexperience of Avesh Khan at the death was no less a worry and the team management may need to revamp the bowling attack against a strong Pakistan side.

Here’s all you need to know about India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match:

When will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Sunday, September 4.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...Premium
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...

Where will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

What time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will start?

Advertisement

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match will be live broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match will be live broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

Disney+ Hotstar will stream the Asia Cup 2022 match between India vs Pakistan live on the app and website.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Advertisement

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 09:49:37 am
Next Story

Fans provide proof that Akshay Kumar’s Cuttputlli plagiarised joke from Bhuvan Bam’s video: ‘Copy thodi inspiration hai…’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
Criticising PM today is risky, says Srikrishna; minister Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM today is risky, says Srikrishna; minister Rijiju hits back

Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that originated 25 years ago

Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that originated 25 years ago

Premium
Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan
Scene Stealer

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

New Delhi Railway Station to be revamped: All we know about the futuristic design

New Delhi Railway Station to be revamped: All we know about the futuristic design

'I see India won the match': Rahul Dravid on India vs Pak bowling attacks

'I see India won the match': Rahul Dravid on India vs Pak bowling attacks

Food zones to walkways: Many new features dot revamped Central Vista

Food zones to walkways: Many new features dot revamped Central Vista

Solve water-sharing disputes amicably, Amit Shah tells southern states

Solve water-sharing disputes amicably, Amit Shah tells southern states

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power: Nitish

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka defeat Afghanistan in Super 4 match
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 04: Latest News