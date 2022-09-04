India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch in India

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 T20 Match Live Streaming Details: The famed top-order would be desperate for a course correction while the bowling attack could be rejigged as India aim for a Sunday encore against Pakistan in an Asia Cup Super 4s clash. If the top-order’s powerplay philosophy is a problem, the inexperience of Avesh Khan at the death was no less a worry and the team management may need to revamp the bowling attack against a strong Pakistan side.

Here’s all you need to know about India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match:

When will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Sunday, September 4.

Where will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

What time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will start?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match will be live broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

Disney+ Hotstar will stream the Asia Cup 2022 match between India vs Pakistan live on the app and website.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali