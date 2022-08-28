India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch in India

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 T20 Match Live Streaming Details: The traditional rivalry between subcontinental rivals Pakistan and India on Sunday will be spiced up by how well Virat Kohli performs at the T20 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Today two teams go one on one in a high octane clash of the #AsiaCup2022 Click below to watch #TeamIndia members speak about Battle Royale #INDvPAK 📽️📽️ https://t.co/7s1ncpc2ZB #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/aomE2U7wxN — BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2022

Kohli returns to international cricket after a break of seven weeks, during which India has outplayed the West Indies and Zimbabwe in white-ball cricket without its ace batter.

"𝘈𝘱𝘱𝘭𝘺 𝘸𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴" 🔊🔛 Listen to the encouraging words from our captain 👏 #AsiaCup2022 | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/odSavfgKO6 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 27, 2022

It’s been over 1,000 days since Kohli last scored a 100 in international cricket and he will be looking to make his 100th T20 international appearance on Sunday end the debate on his future in the shorter version of the game.

Here’s all you need to know about India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match:

The #AsiaCup2022 is a fresh tournament and a new start. We are here for a purpose and we will focus on what we want to achieve from this tournament. Everyone is very excited to be here: #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 ahead of #INDvPAK. pic.twitter.com/HxfO5ziSJ5 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 27, 2022

When will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Sunday, August 28.

Where will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

What time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will start?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match will be live broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

'As players and as a team we always look forward to an India vs Pakistan clash,' says #TeamIndia vice-captain @klrahul ahead of #INDvPAK on Sunday.#AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/7mRf1zxjaS — BCCI (@BCCI) August 26, 2022

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

Disney+ Hotstar will stream the Asia Cup 2022 match between India vs Pakistan live on the app and website.

India vs Pakistan Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali