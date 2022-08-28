scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

India vs Pakistan T20 Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch in India

IND vs PAK T20, Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup Match Live Telecast: Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Babar Azam's Pakistan on Sunday.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Match Live Streaming: India skipper Rohit Sharma (left) and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 T20 Match Live Streaming Details: The traditional rivalry between subcontinental rivals Pakistan and India on Sunday will be spiced up by how well Virat Kohli performs at the T20 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Kohli returns to international cricket after a break of seven weeks, during which India has outplayed the West Indies and Zimbabwe in white-ball cricket without its ace batter.

It’s been over 1,000 days since Kohli last scored a 100 in international cricket and he will be looking to make his 100th T20 international appearance on Sunday end the debate on his future in the shorter version of the game.

Here’s all you need to know about India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match:

When will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on Sunday, August 28.

Where will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

What time will India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match will start?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match will be live broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

Advertisement

Disney+ Hotstar will stream the Asia Cup 2022 match between India vs Pakistan live on the app and website.

India vs Pakistan Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...Premium
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...
Governors as chancellors: The points of conflictPremium
Governors as chancellors: The points of conflict
Advertisement

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 09:51:55 am
Next Story

CUET PG Admit Card 2022 Live Updates: How to download hall tickets for postgraduate students

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
Worry and helplessness over Chennai’s new airport

Worry and helplessness over Chennai’s new airport

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back

6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back

Premium
In absence of toilets, residents risk shame, speeding trains
Letter from Faridabad

In absence of toilets, residents risk shame, speeding trains

Hours after taking over, CJI Lalit holds meet to discuss backlog of cases

Hours after taking over, CJI Lalit holds meet to discuss backlog of cases

How the creators of 'Ghar Waapsi' made the idea of the provincial a runway success

How the creators of 'Ghar Waapsi' made the idea of the provincial a runway success

Premium
Manipur teen wins India’s 1st world judo title, Georgia town celebrates

Manipur teen wins India’s 1st world judo title, Georgia town celebrates

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup: Afghanistan wipe out Sri Lanka with 8-wicket win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 28: Latest News