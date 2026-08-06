India to face Pakistan on September 5 as Women’s Asia Cup schedule revealed

India's Deepti Sharma attempts to run out Pakistan's Natalia Parvaiz during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Group 1 cricket match between India and Pakistan in Birmingham, England, Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

The Asian Cricket Council on Thursday announced the dates and fixtures for the Women’s Asia Cup, which is set to start from August 28 and go on till September 30. The tournament, set to be played in Dubai and in the T20 format will see India clash with arch-rivals Pakistan on September 5 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The 8 teams taking part in the tournament are divided into two groups with India facing Thailand on August 30, followed by Hong Kong on September 3 and then arch-rivals Pakistan in Group A. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE and Indonesia make up Group B.

The tournament opener on August 28 will feature Thailand and Hong Kong. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals with the final set for September 13.