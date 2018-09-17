Follow Us:
Monday, September 17, 2018
QUIZ: How well do you know India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup?

Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan Quiz: How well do you know the ins and outs of the marquee fixture in Asia Cup?

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 17, 2018 2:49:44 pm
India Pakistan, India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, Pak vs Ind, Asia cup, World T20, World cup, World cup 2011, World cup 2003, World cup 1996, World T20 2007, BCCI, pcb, Indo-Pak, sports, cricket news, Cricket India wil take on Pakistan in Dubai in the 2018 Asia Cup. (Source: Reuters File)

With the Asia Cup already underway, besides the ‘revenge’ game pitting Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to get the tournament underway, the second day witnessed Hong Kong go down to Pakistan. As things progress, Sri Lanka face Afghanistan (on September 17) before India get their campaign underway against Hong Kong. These matches, however, are only appetisers to the main course that is India vs Pakistan on September 19 in Dubai. With their ties estranged and matches becoming a rarity, occassions such as this only add to the competitiveness of the fixture. It would also work as an interesting comparison to how far along India have come since the disappointment off Pakistan at the ICC Champions Trophy last year. But, the question now is, how well do you know your India vs Pakistan history in the continental tournament?

QUIZ: India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup

How did you fare in the quiz? Let us know on Facebook or Twitter. Ofcourse, share your score with your friends and see who does better!

