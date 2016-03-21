Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
India vs Pakistan: Pakistan singer Shafqat Amanat attacked for ‘substandard show’ at Eden Gardens

Pakistani singer has since apologised for his performance but added that he was 'hurt' by the comments he received.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 22, 2016 1:46:50 pm
shafqat amanat ali, shafqat, amanat ali, shafqat national anthem, national anthem pakistan, shafqat pakistan anthem, shafqat pakistan, shafqat singer, india pakistan anthems, india pakistan national anthem, india pakistan world t20, india pakistan world twenty20, world twenty20 Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali (L) during the National Anthems at Eden Gardens, Kolkata before India vs Pakistan on Saturday. (Source: PTI)
After losing to India at Eden Gardens, Pakistanis have turned their anger towards someone who didn’t even bat or bowl. This special attention has been handed down to Shafqat Amanat Ali who had sung the Pakistan National Anthem before the match at Eden Gardens on Saturday evening. On the other side, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan had sung India’s National Anthem.

Amanat’s drawn criticism for his sub-standard show in Kolkata with some even arguing that he had forgotten the anthem.

The singer has since apologised for his performance while adding that he was hurt with how little faith was shown by the Pakistanis to him.

However he didn’t find support from even friends such as politician Ali Haider Zaidi.

Meanwhile things weren’t all hunky dory on the Indian end either. A complaint had been filed in Delhi against Bachchan Sr for going over the prescribed duration when he sang the Indian National Anthem. This came after there were allegations that he had charged for the trip but these murmurs were quashed by Sourav Ganguly and CAB officials.

