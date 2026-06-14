India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: When, where to watch IND-W vs PAK-W match today?

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IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: India will open their Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against arch-rival Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.
The Women in Blue are the clear favourites against Pakistan, having won 13 of the 16 head-to-head WT20I games. In those games, stylish Indian opener Smriti Mandhana leads the run-scoring chart, while experienced all-rounder Deepti Sharma is the leading wicket-taker.
India and Pakistan find themselves in Group A, which also hosts strong teams like Australia and South Africa. Bangladesh and the Netherlands are the two other teams that will feature in this group.
Here are the live streaming details for the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match.
Where will the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match be played?
The Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
When will the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match be played?
The Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, June 14.
What time will the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match start?
The Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will start at 7:00 PM IST.
What time will the toss for the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match happen?
The toss for the India and Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match?
The India and Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match?
The India and Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website in India.
When India last travelled to England for a major global event, they returned heartbroken but transformed. Harmanpreet Kaur’s unforgettable 171 against Australia in the semifinal and a runners-up finish at the 2017 ODI World Cup ignited a surge in interest, which gave a big boost to women’s cricket in the country.
Nine years on, only Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma remain from that squad – but they return as reigning ODI world champions with a chance of completing a historic white-ball double.
Since 2017, India has reached two Women’s T20 World Cup semifinals and a final, establishing themselves as consistent contenders on the biggest stage.
READ FULL INDIA PREVIEW BY SHANKAR NARAYAN
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.