India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: When, where to watch IND-W vs PAK-W match today?

India Women vs Pakistan Women T20 World Cup 2026 Live: IND W take on PAK W in Birmingham. (AP)

IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: India will open their Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign against arch-rival Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday.

The Women in Blue are the clear favourites against Pakistan, having won 13 of the 16 head-to-head WT20I games. In those games, stylish Indian opener Smriti Mandhana leads the run-scoring chart, while experienced all-rounder Deepti Sharma is the leading wicket-taker.

India and Pakistan find themselves in Group A, which also hosts strong teams like Australia and South Africa. Bangladesh and the Netherlands are the two other teams that will feature in this group.