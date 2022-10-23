India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When and where to watch IND vs PAK Live

T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan Super 12 Match 1 Live Streaming Details:Rohit Sharma-led India will be up against Babar Azam’s Pakistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket G round (MCG) on Sunday. India had received a a 10-wicket thrashing from Pakistan in the last 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai. Pakistan responded from a loss to India in the group stages of the recent Asia Cup to post a five-wicket victory last month.

Below is all you need to know about the telecast and live streaming details.

When is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 match?

India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played on Sunday, October 23.

Where is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match going to be played?

India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be played at MCG in Melbourne.

What time will India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match start?

India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will start at 3:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 1 PM.

When can I watch India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match?

India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Deepak Hooda.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammed Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Mohammed Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammed Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Hasnain.