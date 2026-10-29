India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Hong Kong Sixes 2026: When and where to watch IND vs PAK live?

India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Archrivals India and Pakistan will meet once again on the cricket field on Friday in a Group C match of the Hong Kong Sixes tournament. The two outfits met last year as well, with India emerging as the winner by 2 runs.

This year, Krunal Pandya will captain a star-studded side after Bhuvneshwar Kumar withdrew from the tournament due to his participation in the ongoing India vs New Zealand T20I series. The squad also boasts names such as Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi(w), and Shashank Singh, among others.

India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2026 – Live Streaming info

When will the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match be played?