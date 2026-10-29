India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Hong Kong Sixes 2026: When and where to watch IND vs PAK live?

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India vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Archrivals India and Pakistan will meet once again on the cricket field on Friday in a Group C match of the Hong Kong Sixes tournament. The two outfits met last year as well, with India emerging as the winner by 2 runs.
This year, Krunal Pandya will captain a star-studded side after Bhuvneshwar Kumar withdrew from the tournament due to his participation in the ongoing India vs New Zealand T20I series. The squad also boasts names such as Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi(w), and Shashank Singh, among others.
India vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2026 – Live Streaming info
When will the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match be played?
The Hong Kong Sixes match between India vs Pakistan will be played on Friday, October 30.
Where will the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match be played?
The Hong Kong Sixes match between India and Pakistan will be held at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.
At what time will the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match start?
The India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match will begin at 11:45 AM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match?
The India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match has no broadcast partner as of now.
Where to watch the live stream of the India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes match?
The Hong Kong Sixes match between India and Pakistan will be available to live stream on the FanCode app and website.
IND vs PAK Hong Kong Sixes – Match Squads
India: Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya, T Natarajan
Pakistan: Irfan Khan, Khawaja Nafay(w), Abdul Samad, Saad Masood, Muhammad Shahzad, Abbas Afridi(c), Ahmed Daniyal
What is the Hong Kong Sixes tournament?
The Hong Kong Sixes is a unique cricket tournament that began in the 1990s, offering Hong Kong’s cricketers and fans the opportunity to see top international players. The event was created because Hong Kong, despite being an ICC Associate Member, lacked a platform for players to compete against the world’s best.
Unlike other exhibition matches, the Hong Kong Sixes successfully established itself as an annual “international” competition with national teams. Cricket boards did not object to their players’ participation, allowing the tournament to attract a roster of star players. The tournament was held annually from 1993 to 1997 and again from 2001 to 2012. Its regular schedule was interrupted by the rise of franchise-based T20 leagues. After a single event in 2017, the tournament was relaunched in 2024.