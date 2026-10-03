India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asian Games 2026 Final: IND will lock horns with PAK in Nisshin

India vs Pakistan Asian Games Final Live Cricket Score Updates: Shreyas Iyer’s India will lock horns with Sahibzada Farhan’s Pakistan in the final of the Asian Games 2026 at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Saturday for the gold medal.

IND vs PAK Asian Games Final Match Scorecard: Check Here

Story continues below this ad

Given the nature of the pitches in this tournament, both teams will rely on their heavy spinners to dominate the opposition sides. In their semifinal against Sri Lanka, India used only one frontline seamer, Jasprit Bumrah, with Shivam Dube providing support.

The rest of the bowlers were spinners, and India bundled out Sri Lanka for just 45 runs. Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma also contributed with the ball. Pakistan also used a similar team combination in their semifinal against Bangladesh.

SCROLL DOWN FOR IND VS PAK ASIAN GAMES T20 FINAL UPDATES

Live Updates Oct 3, 2026 08:32 AM IST India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asian Games 2026 Final: PAK predicted XI Sahibzada Farhan(c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan(w), Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim Oct 3, 2026 08:27 AM IST India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asian Games 2026 Final: IND predicted XI Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah Oct 3, 2026 08:13 AM IST India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asian Games 2026 Final: Hola! Hello, and welcome to our live blog as India takes on Pakistan in the Asian Games final. It is going to be a fascinating game, as, to start with, it is arch-rivals playing each other, which is not something that happens too often, and it is in Japan, so it is just going to add a different ingredient to an age-old rivalry. It will be a good day of cricket, provided the weather holds up. Enjoy and relax all our updates from the game.