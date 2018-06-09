India vs Pakistan: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets to reach Women’s Asia Cup final

India and Pakistan have thus far had similar campaigns at the Women's Asia Cup T20. Both sides have made light work of Malaysia, Thailand and Sri Lanka and have lost against Bangladesh. Both sides came into the tournament as favourites and have thus far played that way too. India will hope that they can get one up on Pakistan in Malaysia so as to ensure their passage to the final. They had bounced back from the defeat against Bangladesh recently with a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.