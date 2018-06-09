India vs Pakistan: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets to reach Women’s Asia Cup final

India vs Pakistan, Women’s Asia Cup T20 Highlights: With a spot in the final up for grabs for both India and Pakistan in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 tournament, Pakistan set up an easy target of 73 runs for India to chase down after deciding to bat first. Anam Amin impressed early on as she dismissed in-form Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma for a duck to unsettle India. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana stitched a solid partnership to help settle down India’s nerves in the chase. Mandhana was dismissed for 38 but Kaur remained firm and took India to the win. India entered the final of the tournament with the win and will face the winner of Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women match.
India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup Highlights
India and Pakistan have thus far had similar campaigns at the Women's Asia Cup T20. Both sides have made light work of Malaysia, Thailand and Sri Lanka and have lost against Bangladesh. Both sides came into the tournament as favourites and have thus far played that way too. India will hope that they can get one up on Pakistan in Malaysia so as to ensure their passage to the final. They had bounced back from the defeat against Bangladesh recently with a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka.
India Women's performance against Pakistan is being applauded by everyone!
Bangladesh Women defeated Malaysia Women to enter the final. Bangladesh defeated Malaysia by 70 runs in the third match of the day. They are the only team who have defeated India in the tournament and it will be a delicious encounter for the trophy on Sunday.
India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets to enter Women's Asia Cup T20 final. Click here to read report.
In other match this morning, Sri Lanka Women suffered a shocking 4-wicket defeat at the hands of Thailand Women. The final match of the day will start at 11:30 AM between Bangladesh Women and Malaysia Women.
India have entered the final of the Women's Asia Cup T20 tournament after a big win over Pakistan.
India will face the winner of Bangladesh Women vs Malaysia Women match which will take place later in the day. The final will be played on Sunday and will start at 11:30 AM.
INDIA BEAT PAKISTAN BY 7 WICKETS! Harmanpreet Kaur slams Diana Baig for a four to seal the victory for India in the 17th over. India are through to the finals of the Women's Asia Cup T20 tournament with the win.
GONE! Nashra Sandhu dismisses Smriti Mandhana for 38. India are 70/3. The wicket does little damage as India just need 3 runs to win. It must be sad for Mandhana, though. She worked really hard but just faltered at the last stop.
Smriti Mandhana smacks that one down to the covers for a boundary on the first ball of Sana Mir's over. It is India's first boundary after 51 balls. It has come in the 14th over after the 6th over.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana have taken India over the 50-run landmark in the 14th over. At the end of 14 overs, India Women are 53/2 with both the batswoman playing on 25* each. India need 20 runs to win.
Good over from Nida Dar who gave away just 2 runs in the 12th over. The partnership between Mandhana and Harmanpreet has reached 37 runs in 58 balls as the duo have taken India Women to 42/2 in 12 overs. India need 31 to win in 8 overs.
Nida Dar gives away 6 runs in her over as India Women reach 33/2 in 10 overs. Half the innings is up. India need 40 runs to win in 60 balls. It has been a steady 28-run partnership betweeen Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.
India are 25/2 after 8 overs. Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur are both at 11 runs. They are taking it slow and steadily after losing two early wickets. India need 48 more to win in 12 overs with 8 wickets still in hand. Pakistan need to take wickets.
This over marks the end of the powerplay and a four comes off the sixth over. Mandhana and Harmanpreet are looking good in the middle and are settling the side after two early blows. India Women 21/2 after 6 overs. Need 52 more to win.
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Smriti Mandhana are in the middle for India. It has been a slow start for the India Women, as they have reached 9/2 in 4 overs. Still need 64 runs to win. India can afford to take their time and get their nerves settled.
GONE! Anam Amin gives India another early blow as Deepti Sharma too departs for a duck. India have been shell-shocked early on in the chase. India Women 5/2 in 2.2 overs. India Women still need 68 runs to win with 8 wickets in hand.
GONE! SURPRISE, SURPRISE! Anam Amin has dismissed Mithali Raj in the first over, and Raj is gone for a duck. Pakistan women are celebrating the wicket, as India suffer a huge blow early on in the chase. IND 1/1
Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana come out in the middle as we start off with the India innings. Anam Amin starts off with the ball. Mandhana has not had a good series so far, and she will be hoping to stick it out in the middle before the final.
Pakistan reach 72/7 in their 20 overs. India need to score 73 to win the match and enter the final. This should be easy for the Blue Colts. We will return with updates on India's chase shortly.
Ekta Bisht strikes and she gets her third wicket. Sidra Nawaz is gone for 5 and Pakistan lose their 7th wicket. Pakistan are 64/7 in 19 overs. One over remaining, and India could be looking at an easy chase.
Pakistan have managed to cross the 50-run mark in the 17th over. Good over by Poonam Yadav, who gives away just 4 runs in her over. Pakistan are now 53/6 after 17 overs. 3 overs remaining, what target will India Women have to chase?
Ekta Bisht strikes and Natalia Pervaiz is gone for 3. Bisht gets her 2nd wicket in the match, and Pakistan are now 6 down for 48 in 15 overs. This is almost embarrassing for Pakistan.
Poonam Yadav strikes and an easy caught and bowled for her. Soft dismissal. Nida Dar is gone for 8. She faced 25 balls in total and scored just 8 runs. It shows how good Indian bowlers have been in the match. Pakistan 41/5
12 overs are gone, and Pakistan are 40/4. Good couple of tight overs from Deepti Sharma and Shikha Pandey who gave away just 4 runs in two overs. Pakistan are finding it hard to break the shackles at the moment.
Gone! Nahida Khan is gone for 18 as Deepti Sharma strikes in her first over. Khan was looking good in the middle and her wicket is a huge loss to Pakistan at the moment as they go down to 35/4 in 9.2 overs. Good work behind the stumps by the wicketkeeper.
Anuja Patil gives away just 4 runs in her over and Pakistan reach 30/3 in 8 overs. Nahida Khan has struck around in the middle for a while now, and she is on 16* in 22 balls. She needs to take charge to take Pakistan to a good total.
Good powerplay for India as Ekta Bisht, Anuja Patil and Shikha Pandey took one wicket each to set themselves in advantage position early on in the match. Pakistan are 25/3 after 6 overs.
A slow start for Pakistan against India with the Indian Women taking wickets in quick succession. India Women have taken control in the match with 22/3 in 5 overs.
GONE! Ekta Bisht dismisses Javeria Khan for 4. Anuja Patil takes an easy catch, as Pakistan go down to 19/3 in 3.5 overs. India Women are taking control in the match, and are getting quick wickets.
Anuja Patil strikes in her first ball and dismisses the skipper Bismah Maroof for 4. Good bowl by the off-spinner and an easy catch in her hands. PAK 14/2
GONE! Shikha Pandey strikes in the first over. Sends back the opening batswoman Nain Abidi back to the pavilion for a duck in the third bowl. The stumps are flying, and so are the Indians. Pakistan 1/1
Here are the playing XI of India Women's side:
India Women (Playing XI): Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Taniya Bhatia(w), Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav
Here are the playing XI of Pakistan Women's side:
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Nahida Khan, Nain Abidi, Anam Amin, Bismah Maroof(c), Diana Baig, Javeria Khan, Sidra Nawaz(w), Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Sana Mir
Pakistan Women have won the toss and have elected to bat first against India Women in the Women's Asia Cup T20 match. Both the teams need a win to cement a place in the final.
It is a big challenge for both the teams as India Women face off against Pakistan Women. Both the teams have won three matches so far and have lost only one match. India take on Pakistan in the crucial tie, and when the two teams face off, it is more about the pride.