IND vs PAK Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan renew hostilities in Newlands

India vs Pakistan Live Scorecard, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: The Indian women’s team will take on Pakistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup in Cape Town on Sunday. In their last meeting in the 2022 Asia Cup, India had lost to their archrivals and this time the Women In Blue are out to avenge that loss as well as take the first positive step towards that elusive ICC trophy.

However, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be missing one of their star performers with opener Smiriti Mandhana getting ruled out of the match due to an injury. “Smriti has a finger injury and is still (in) recovery, so she won’t play most likely. It’s not a fracture and we’re hopeful she will be available from the second game onwards,” stand-in coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar had said during a press conference.

After Pakistan, India will play West Indies, England and Ireland on February 15, 18 and 20 respectively and a win over their archrivals tonight will inspire a lot of confidence in this Indian unit who are not performing as per their standards coming into the World Cup.