scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

IND vs PAK Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan renew hostilities in Newlands

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Score Updates, Women's T20 World Cup Match Today: In their last meeting in the Asia Cup, Pakistan came out on top against India.

By: Sports Desk
February 12, 2023 16:50 IST
India vs Pakistan Live Scorecard: India and Pakistan lock horns at NewlandsIND-W vs PAK-W Live Score Updates: India open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan Live Scorecard, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: The Indian women’s team will take on Pakistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup in Cape Town on Sunday. In their last meeting in the 2022 Asia Cup, India had lost to their archrivals and this time the Women In Blue are out to avenge that loss as well as take the first positive step towards that elusive ICC trophy.

However, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be missing one of their star performers with opener Smiriti Mandhana getting ruled out of the match due to an injury. “Smriti has a finger injury and is still (in) recovery, so she won’t play most likely. It’s not a fracture and we’re hopeful she will be available from the second game onwards,” stand-in coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar had said during a press conference.

After Pakistan, India will play West Indies, England and Ireland on February 15, 18 and 20 respectively and a win over their archrivals tonight will inspire a lot of confidence in this Indian unit who are not performing as per their standards coming into the World Cup.

Live Blog

India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup Live Score and Updates: Follow IND vs PAK live action from Newlands, Cape Town.

16:45 (IST)12 Feb 2023
IND vs PAK (2014): India eked out six-run win

After suffering a narrow loss two years ago, India managed to hold their nerves as they defeated Pakistan by six runs in the 2014 T20 World Cup. Soniya Dabir (3/14) was the star performer for India. She was ably supported by Poonam Yadav (2/25) and Sravanthi Naidu (2/12). 

Brief Scores – India 106/7 (20 overs)

PAK 100/9 (20 overs)

16:26 (IST)12 Feb 2023
IND vs PAK (2012): Pakistan won humdinger

Nida Dar (3/12) and Bismah Maroof (2/18) choked India in a low-scoring tie as Pakistan registered a historic 1-run win over their neighbours at Galle. For India, Jhulan Goswami (2/16 & 21) was the star performer.  Read more from this throwback piece on IND vs PAK encounters by Kanika Singh.

Brief Scores - PAK 98/9 (20 overs)

IND 97/8 (20 overs)

16:22 (IST)12 Feb 2023
IND vs PAK: Why is Richa Ghosh special? 

India are blessed with a host of big names, and youngster Richa Ghosh has what it takes step up to that star level in the tournament. Still just 19, the already-experienced keeper-batter helped the youth side win the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup last month. She looked to be in great form, hitting a brilliant 52-ball 91 against Bangladesh in the final warm-up match. Her unbeaten knock was studded with three boundaries and nine sixes. Pratyush Raj writes more about one of India's lethal weapons in the T20 World Cup.

16:16 (IST)12 Feb 2023
IND vs PAK: Reaching the knockouts is not enough, says Mithali Raj

After a heady few months for women’s cricket in India — with the U-19 team winning the World Cup and five franchises being sold for Rs 4,669 crore — when the senior Indian women’s team starts its campaign in South Africa, only a title win will be a good enough result, feels Indian cricket legend Mithali Raj.

We have reached a stage where reaching the knockouts is not enough... If we are getting all the facilities — hike in match fees, getting the camps we required and going early to acclimatise — then yes, the expectations will once increase. People will not be content with just playing the semi-finals and final. They will be expected to win,” Mithali told The Indian Express’ Venkata Krishna B in a freewheeling interview.

16:13 (IST)12 Feb 2023
IND vs PAK (2010): When Raut won it for India

Punam Raut's (54 not out) half-century and leg-spinner Priyanka Roy (3/19) helped India register a thumping nine-wicket win over Sana Mir-led side at Basseterre in St Kitts & Nevis. India skipper Mithali Raj (33 not out) also played a handy knock and put on an unbeaten 79-run stand for the second wicket with Punam Raut. Read more from this piece by Kanika Singh.

Brief Scores - PAK 104/6 (20 overs)

IND 106/1 (16.4 overs)

16:10 (IST)12 Feb 2023
When India takes on Pakistan, there’s tension in the air. Politics too

The India-Pakistan game has been held hostage to politics for decades now. For example, Pakistan toured India in 1960-61 with the understanding that India would visit their north-western neighbours for a return tour in 1964. That never happened with Operation Gibraltar and the 1971 War making things complicated.

Read a piece from our archives on India, Pakistan and the politics that often gets in the way of a great cricketing contest.

16:08 (IST)12 Feb 2023
IND vs PAK: India bank on Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh

Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh are living their father's dreams. At 19 they have already witnessed the highs and lows of international cricket. Around three years back in front of a packed MCG, they suffered heartbreak in the Women's T20 World Cup final. A couple of weeks ago, the duo helped India to lift the inaugural U-19 Women's World Cup. The explosive teenagers will be key to India's performance against Pakistan without Smriti Mandhana, who is nursing a finger injury. Read more from the story by Pratyush Raj here.

16:06 (IST)12 Feb 2023
IND Women vs PAK Women Live: Head to Head

India and Pakistan have met each other in T20Is 13 times with the Women in Blue winning an overwhelming 10 times while their archrivals have tasted victory only thrice. In their last encounter though, Pakistan walked away with a 13-run victory.

More from Sports
Premier League: Conte’s return ruined as Tottenham lose 4-1 at Leic...
Premier League: Conte’s return ruined as Tottenham lose 4-1 at Leic...
Mumbai City clinch ISL League Shield after 5-3 win over FC Goa
Mumbai City clinch ISL League Shield after 5-3 win over FC Goa
Arpit Vasavada follows Pujara school of batsmanship to put Saurashtra on ...
Arpit Vasavada follows Pujara school of batsmanship to put Saurashtra on ...
IND vs AUS: Why Ashwin out bowled Nathan Lyon
IND vs AUS: Why Ashwin out bowled Nathan Lyon
Watch: VAR misses handball as Chelsea draw 1-1 at West Ham
Watch: VAR misses handball as Chelsea draw 1-1 at West Ham
More from Sports >>
16:04 (IST)12 Feb 2023
IND vs PAK (2009): Priyanka's fifer dismantled Pakistan 

Leg-spinner Priyanka Roy registered her career-best performance (5/16) as India registered an easy five wickets win over Pakistan in the inaugural ICC Women's T20 World Cup held in England. Read more about earlier India vs Pakistan encounters in an article written by Kanika Singh.

Brief Scores - PAK – 75 all out (19.5 overs)

IND – 78/5 (17.4 overs)

16:02 (IST)12 Feb 2023
India vs Pakistan Live Score Updates: Hello and Welcome

India and Pakistan both open their T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday and as fate would have it, they face each other in the first match in. India will be hoping to exorcise the demons of their recent Asia Cup clash in 2022 where they lost to the Women in Green while Pakistan will look to improve their T20I records further against their neighbours. Stay tuned for live updates. 

India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup Live Streaming and Updates

india vs pakistan live streaming, india vs pakistan live stream India vs Pakistan, Women's T20 World Cup: India take on Pakistan.

India and Pakistan have met each other in T20Is 13 times with the Women in Blue winning an overwhelming 10 times while their archrivals have tasted victory only thrice. In their last encounter though, Pakistan walked away with a 13-run victory.

In the India vs Pakistan T20Is, India have made a high score of 137/8 against the Women in Green during the 2018 T20 World Cup while Pakistan have suffered the ignominy of being the team to have registered the lowest total against their neighbours with their 63 all out in Asia Cup final in 2012.

Former India captain Mithali Raj is the highest individual scorer against Pakistan in T20Is, having scored an unbeaten 73 in the Asia Cup final in 2016. When it comes to the best bowling figures in these clashes, Priyank Roy of India sits on top of the heap with her 5/16 in the 2009 edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

In the last ICC tournament, that is the 2022 ODI World Cup, India defeated Pakistan by 107 runs. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be hoping for the same result as they clash with Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Sunday at Newlands.

Read more stories of the IND vs PAK buildup below:

Women’s T20 World Cup awaits another chapter in India- Pakistan rivalry

Women’s T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh, who are Tendulkar and Dhoni fans, will spearhead India against Pakistan

India in women’s T20 world cup: Semis for sure, winning a possibility

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-02-2023 at 15:59 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close