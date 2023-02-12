IND vs PAK Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan renew hostilities in Newlands

India vs Pakistan Live Scorecard, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: The Indian women’s team will take on Pakistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup in Cape Town on Sunday. In their last meeting in the 2022 Asia Cup, India had lost to their archrivals and this time the Women In Blue are out to avenge that loss as well as take the first positive step towards that elusive ICC trophy.
However, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be missing one of their star performers with opener Smiriti Mandhana getting ruled out of the match due to an injury. “Smriti has a finger injury and is still (in) recovery, so she won’t play most likely. It’s not a fracture and we’re hopeful she will be available from the second game onwards,” stand-in coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar had said during a press conference.
After Pakistan, India will play West Indies, England and Ireland on February 15, 18 and 20 respectively and a win over their archrivals tonight will inspire a lot of confidence in this Indian unit who are not performing as per their standards coming into the World Cup.
After suffering a narrow loss two years ago, India managed to hold their nerves as they defeated Pakistan by six runs in the 2014 T20 World Cup. Soniya Dabir (3/14) was the star performer for India. She was ably supported by Poonam Yadav (2/25) and Sravanthi Naidu (2/12).
Brief Scores – India 106/7 (20 overs)
PAK 100/9 (20 overs)
Nida Dar (3/12) and Bismah Maroof (2/18) choked India in a low-scoring tie as Pakistan registered a historic 1-run win over their neighbours at Galle. For India, Jhulan Goswami (2/16 & 21) was the star performer. Read more from this throwback piece on IND vs PAK encounters by Kanika Singh.
Brief Scores - PAK 98/9 (20 overs)
IND 97/8 (20 overs)
India are blessed with a host of big names, and youngster Richa Ghosh has what it takes step up to that star level in the tournament. Still just 19, the already-experienced keeper-batter helped the youth side win the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup last month. She looked to be in great form, hitting a brilliant 52-ball 91 against Bangladesh in the final warm-up match. Her unbeaten knock was studded with three boundaries and nine sixes. Pratyush Raj writes more about one of India's lethal weapons in the T20 World Cup.
After a heady few months for women’s cricket in India — with the U-19 team winning the World Cup and five franchises being sold for Rs 4,669 crore — when the senior Indian women’s team starts its campaign in South Africa, only a title win will be a good enough result, feels Indian cricket legend Mithali Raj.
“We have reached a stage where reaching the knockouts is not enough... If we are getting all the facilities — hike in match fees, getting the camps we required and going early to acclimatise — then yes, the expectations will once increase. People will not be content with just playing the semi-finals and final. They will be expected to win,” Mithali told The Indian Express’ Venkata Krishna B in a freewheeling interview.
Punam Raut's (54 not out) half-century and leg-spinner Priyanka Roy (3/19) helped India register a thumping nine-wicket win over Sana Mir-led side at Basseterre in St Kitts & Nevis. India skipper Mithali Raj (33 not out) also played a handy knock and put on an unbeaten 79-run stand for the second wicket with Punam Raut. Read more from this piece by Kanika Singh.
Brief Scores - PAK 104/6 (20 overs)
IND 106/1 (16.4 overs)
The India-Pakistan game has been held hostage to politics for decades now. For example, Pakistan toured India in 1960-61 with the understanding that India would visit their north-western neighbours for a return tour in 1964. That never happened with Operation Gibraltar and the 1971 War making things complicated.
Read a piece from our archives on India, Pakistan and the politics that often gets in the way of a great cricketing contest.
Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh are living their father's dreams. At 19 they have already witnessed the highs and lows of international cricket. Around three years back in front of a packed MCG, they suffered heartbreak in the Women's T20 World Cup final. A couple of weeks ago, the duo helped India to lift the inaugural U-19 Women's World Cup. The explosive teenagers will be key to India's performance against Pakistan without Smriti Mandhana, who is nursing a finger injury. Read more from the story by Pratyush Raj here.
India and Pakistan have met each other in T20Is 13 times with the Women in Blue winning an overwhelming 10 times while their archrivals have tasted victory only thrice. In their last encounter though, Pakistan walked away with a 13-run victory.
Leg-spinner Priyanka Roy registered her career-best performance (5/16) as India registered an easy five wickets win over Pakistan in the inaugural ICC Women's T20 World Cup held in England. Read more about earlier India vs Pakistan encounters in an article written by Kanika Singh.
Brief Scores - PAK – 75 all out (19.5 overs)
IND – 78/5 (17.4 overs)
India and Pakistan both open their T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday and as fate would have it, they face each other in the first match in. India will be hoping to exorcise the demons of their recent Asia Cup clash in 2022 where they lost to the Women in Green while Pakistan will look to improve their T20I records further against their neighbours. Stay tuned for live updates.