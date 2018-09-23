India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Pak Live Score Streaming: India clash against Pakistan in round two

Asia Cup 2018 Live, India vs Pakistan

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur on the last defeat-

“We sort of batted outside our roles, which was very disappointing,” said Arthur. “Imam-ul-Haq, it’s not his role to be running down to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the third over. It’s not Sarfraz’s (Ahmed) role to be hitting over the top and getting caught out there. We’ve got X-factor guys whose role it is to do that. If Fakhar (Zaman) gets out playing that way, it's OK. If Asif (Ali) gets out like that, it's OK, because that's his role. But the other four batsmen certainly need to take responsibility.

"(It was) the pressure that told on Imam. As I said, out of his role, he had two off eight balls or whatever, but Fakhar had just faced a maiden. He tried to have a go, he tried to hit the ball that's not in his area. I do think there was a little bit of pressure.”