India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Ind vs Pak Live Score Streaming: India clash against Pakistan in round two

India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Score Streaming: The India-Pakistan encounter has returned once again after a damp squib on Wednesday. While Pakistan will have to improve in their batting department India has lesser concerns after dominating the subcontinental tournament so far. However, all that could change on Super Sunday when the arch-rivals return to the 22 yards in the super fours match in Dubai. The heat and the nature of the pitch continue to remain the same and a score above 300 seems unlikely. But even a 250-280 is a par score and may well serve a thrilling match. Can that happen? Catch Live score and updates of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 Live ODI match.
India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Pakistan Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Faheem Ashraf/Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan/Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi/Mohammad Amir
India vs Pakistan, Head-to-head: Last 5 meetings at the Asia Cup
2010 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 3 wickets.
2012 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets.
2014 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 1 wicket.
2016 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets.
2018 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur on the last defeat-
“We sort of batted outside our roles, which was very disappointing,” said Arthur. “Imam-ul-Haq, it’s not his role to be running down to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the third over. It’s not Sarfraz’s (Ahmed) role to be hitting over the top and getting caught out there. We’ve got X-factor guys whose role it is to do that. If Fakhar (Zaman) gets out playing that way, it's OK. If Asif (Ali) gets out like that, it's OK, because that's his role. But the other four batsmen certainly need to take responsibility.
"(It was) the pressure that told on Imam. As I said, out of his role, he had two off eight balls or whatever, but Fakhar had just faced a maiden. He tried to have a go, he tried to hit the ball that's not in his area. I do think there was a little bit of pressure.”
The Indian team will be favourites in this encounter as they are coming on the back of three consecutive wins on the trot, Will the Men in Blue continue their winning streak or will Sarfraz Ahmed’s men fight back? Let us know in comments below.
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of India's second match of Asia Cup 2018 and this time it is round two of the mother of all battles, India vs Pakistan. The high voltage clash between the arch-rivals will be held in Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The India-Pakistan rivalry is old, and the sub-plots are always fascinating. The two teams are coming up against each other in the UAE - the neutral venue where they have played the most against each other - after a period of 12 long years.