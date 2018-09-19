India vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018 Live Score: India face the heat against Pakistan in Dubai

India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming: India face Pakistan in Dubai India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Streaming: India face Pakistan in Dubai

India vs Pakistan ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Score Streaming: The highly anticipated India-Pakistan match at the Dubai International Stadium has finally arrived amidst much fanfare. It is no wonder that the mouth-watering encounter has generated huge interest among fans. It has been more than a year since the last time these two sides faced each other with the last match occurring at the finals of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, where India were blown away by Fakhar Zaman’s terrific hundred. Will such a repeat occur again?

India will hope not. But the men in blue will be under massive pressure. Overall, both sides have met 196 times of which Pakistan has won 86 matches whereas India has a record of winning 67 matches. In the last decade, the record is 5-2 in favour of India. However, another factor that Rohit Sharma and his men have to contend with is the weather in Dubai and how quickly can they recover from the after-effects of the tie against Hong Kong on Tuesday. Catch Live score and updates of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 Live ODI match.