India vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018 Live Score: India face the heat against Pakistan in Dubai

India vs Pakistan ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming, Asia Cup 2018 Live Cricket Score Streaming: The highly anticipated India-Pakistan match at the Dubai International Stadium has finally arrived amidst much fanfare. It is no wonder that the mouth-watering encounter has generated huge interest among fans. It has been more than a year since the last time these two sides faced each other with the last match occurring at the finals of ICC Champions Trophy 2017, where India were blown away by Fakhar Zaman’s terrific hundred. Will such a repeat occur again?
India will hope not. But the men in blue will be under massive pressure. Overall, both sides have met 196 times of which Pakistan has won 86 matches whereas India has a record of winning 67 matches. In the last decade, the record is 5-2 in favour of India. However, another factor that Rohit Sharma and his men have to contend with is the weather in Dubai and how quickly can they recover from the after-effects of the tie against Hong Kong on Tuesday. Catch Live score and updates of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2018 Live ODI match.
India vs Pakistan, Head-to-head: Last Five meetings at the Asia Cup
2008 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in group stage before Pakistan defeated India in the Super Four stage.
2010 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 3 wickets.
2012 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets.
2014 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by 1 wicket.
2016 Asia Cup: India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets.
"We are on top right now. They (India) are under pressure from the previous defeat,” Hassan said. “In UAE, these are our conditions, we have the home advantage as we have been playing here for long, and are aware of how to use the conditions. “India are a good side and I wish to take all ten wickets rather than a five-for, and make my fans across the world happy with my celebration style. There is definitely pressure but I feel good when pressure mounts on me because that is where I try to perform and help my side win.”
Stats: Out of the 12 times India and Pakistan met in the Asia Cup, the Men in Blue have won six times, the Green Army were victorious five times with one being declared No Result.
India are the most successful side participating in the Asia Cup, having won the title a total of six times. Pakistan, on the other hand, have won twice.
Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter at 459 runs including two centuries and an average of 45.90 in the 12 India vs Pakistan clashes in the last decade. He has, however, been rested for the Asia Cup tournament.
There is a huge buzz around Dubai. Imran Khan likely to attend India vs Pakistan match? Well according to reports Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to attend his country’s Asia Cup match against India on Wednesday. Imran Khan was Pakistan captain for the majority of the matches played between the two teams in the UAE during the 1980s.
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of India's second match of Asia Cup 2018 and this time it is the mother of all battles, India vs Pakistan. The high voltage clash between the arch-rivals will be held in Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The India-Pakistan rivalry is old, and the sub-plots are always fascinating. The two teams are coming up against each other in the UAE - the neutral venue where they have played the most against each other - after a period of 12 long years.