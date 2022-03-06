scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 06, 2022
Must Read
Live now

IND vs PAK, Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Score: Mithali wins toss, India will bat

Womens World Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan Match Live Score, IND vs PAK Match Live Scorecard: India will hope that their bowlers find top form to complement a solid batting unit's efforts when it plays against arch-rivals Pakistan.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: March 6, 2022 6:34:09 am
India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2022 Live Score:

India Vs Pakistan Live Score (Women’s World Cup 2022): The Indian women’s cricket would hope that its bowlers find top form to complement a solid batting unit’s efforts when it begins its quest for an elusive ICC World Cup trophy with the opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan here on Sunday.

Runners up in the 2017 and 2005 editions, India are eager to go one step ahead and claim the title that has eluded them, especially skipper Mithali Raj and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who will be playing their last World Cup.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are the lowest ranked team in the tournament. They qualified for the World Cup owing to their ranking after the qualifiers were cancelled midway last year due to COVID-19.

India XI: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.

Pakistan: Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz(w), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin.

Live Blog

India vs Pakistan, Women's World Cup 2022: Catch all the live action from Mithali Raj-led India vs Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan from New Zealand's Bay Oval.

06:34 (IST)06 Mar 2022
Cautious start!

Three runs cam from Diana Baig's first over. A cautious approach by Mandhana. Anam Amin to bowl from the other end. IND: 3/0 in 1 overs (Mandhana: 3*, Shafali 0*) vs PAK 

06:29 (IST)06 Mar 2022
Off we go!

India openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are out in the middle. Diana Baig to start the proceedings for Pakistan. IND: 0/0 in 0 overs (Mandhana: 0*, Shafali 0*) vs PAK

06:16 (IST)06 Mar 2022
Preview!

In her recent interviews, Indian women’s team captain Mithali Raj has heavily emphasized how desperately she wants to end her career on a high, capping it by winning the upcoming World Cup. Mithali’s 23-years-long cricketing career has come a full circle as she is set to become the first player to feature in six editions of the Women’s World Cup. Mithali was part of the Indian team that played in the 2000 World Cup in New Zealand. Two decades later, she is returning to the same country in the hope of a perfect farewell. In these 22 years, the right-handed batter has reached the finals twice (2005 & 2017). Read

06:09 (IST)06 Mar 2022
Playing XIs

India: Smriti, Shafali, Deepti, Harmanpreet, Mithali, Richa, Sneh Rana, Jhulan, Meghna, Vastrakar, Gayakwad

Pakistan: Javeria, Amin, Bismah, Omaima, Dar, Aliya, Fatima, Side. Diana, Sandhu, Amin 

06:05 (IST)06 Mar 2022
India will bat first!

India have won the toss and will bat first. Four years since the heart-breaking loss to England at the Home of Cricket in the finals of the mega event, the Indian team will look to go one step better this time, as they start their world cup journey against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Bay Oval. 

06:02 (IST)06 Mar 2022
Here we go!
05:58 (IST)06 Mar 2022
Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Women's World Cup between India and Pakistan.

Will Mithali's dream of holding the 'elusive' trophy be fulfilled?

Women’s World Cup: Problem of plenty yet plenty of problems for Team India

In her recent interviews, Indian women’s team captain Mithali Raj has heavily emphasized how desperately she wants to end her career on a high, capping it by winning the upcoming World Cup. Mithali’s 23-years-long cricketing career has come a full circle as she is set to become the first player to feature in six editions of the Women’s World Cup.

Mithali was part of the Indian team that played in the 2000 World Cup in New Zealand. Two decades later, she is returning to the same country in the hope of a perfect farewell. In these 22 years, the right-handed batter has reached the finals twice (2005 & 2017). As far as personal records are concerned, Mithali might end the tournament as second behind Debbie Hockley’s 45 appearances, but can surpass Belinda Clark’s 23 World Cup matches as captain.

The question remains, will her dream of holding the ‘elusive’ trophy be fulfilled? (Read more)

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd