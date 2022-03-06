IND vs PAK, Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Score: Mithali wins toss, India will bat

India Vs Pakistan Live Score (Women’s World Cup 2022): The Indian women’s cricket would hope that its bowlers find top form to complement a solid batting unit’s efforts when it begins its quest for an elusive ICC World Cup trophy with the opening match against arch-rivals Pakistan here on Sunday.
Runners up in the 2017 and 2005 editions, India are eager to go one step ahead and claim the title that has eluded them, especially skipper Mithali Raj and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who will be playing their last World Cup.
Pakistan, on the other hand, are the lowest ranked team in the tournament. They qualified for the World Cup owing to their ranking after the qualifiers were cancelled midway last year due to COVID-19.
India XI: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Rich Ghosh (wk), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh.
Pakistan: Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz(w), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin.
Three runs cam from Diana Baig's first over. A cautious approach by Mandhana. Anam Amin to bowl from the other end. IND: 3/0 in 1 overs (Mandhana: 3*, Shafali 0*) vs PAK
India openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are out in the middle. Diana Baig to start the proceedings for Pakistan. IND: 0/0 in 0 overs (Mandhana: 0*, Shafali 0*) vs PAK
In her recent interviews, Indian women’s team captain Mithali Raj has heavily emphasized how desperately she wants to end her career on a high, capping it by winning the upcoming World Cup. Mithali’s 23-years-long cricketing career has come a full circle as she is set to become the first player to feature in six editions of the Women’s World Cup. Mithali was part of the Indian team that played in the 2000 World Cup in New Zealand. Two decades later, she is returning to the same country in the hope of a perfect farewell. In these 22 years, the right-handed batter has reached the finals twice (2005 & 2017). Read
India: Smriti, Shafali, Deepti, Harmanpreet, Mithali, Richa, Sneh Rana, Jhulan, Meghna, Vastrakar, Gayakwad
Pakistan: Javeria, Amin, Bismah, Omaima, Dar, Aliya, Fatima, Side. Diana, Sandhu, Amin
India have won the toss and will bat first. Four years since the heart-breaking loss to England at the Home of Cricket in the finals of the mega event, the Indian team will look to go one step better this time, as they start their world cup journey against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Bay Oval.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Women's World Cup between India and Pakistan.