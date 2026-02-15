India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma return to side for IND vs PAK in Colombo

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score: India will take on Pakistan from Colombo. (FILE photo)

India (IND) vs Pakistan (PAK) T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Suryakumar Yadav’s India will take on Salman Agha’s Pakistan in the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Both sides are unbeaten in the tournament so far. India has beaten the USA and Namibia before this clash, and Pakistan Netherlands and the USA.

While the advantage Pakistan holds is that they have been in Sri Lanka for a while, on the other hand, India has been playing in India on conditions quite different from what they might find in Colombo. As per the combinations, Indian batting has looked a bit vulnerable compared to their fluent best in the bilateral series against New Zealand ahead of the tournament.

Story continues below this ad While Pakistan, in their opening game against the Netherlands, did look like where going to crumble under the pressure of ICC events as they did before, they have managed to pull off a nail-biting thriller. And in the second game, they have looked well-rounded and have played at their best to thrash the USA. SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES OF INDIA VS PAKISTAN T20 WORLD CUP MATCH: Live Updates Feb 15, 2026 02:45 PM IST India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: No handshake The Indian cricket team will not be shaking hands with the Pakistan players in the group game of the ICC T20 World Cup that will be played in Colombo today. The Indian Express understands from those in the know that the team will maintain a status quo on the hand shaking tradition, with captain Suryakumar Yadav unlikely to extend his hand for the formal handshake with Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha Feb 15, 2026 02:20 PM IST India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: PAK predicted XI Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed. Feb 15, 2026 02:05 PM IST India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: IND predicted XI Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav Feb 15, 2026 01:40 PM IST India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Hola! Hello and welcome to our live blog of India taking on Pakistan in Colombo. There has been a lot of talk about whether the game will happen or not, but finally, here we are hours away from the high-octane clash. Stay with us to get all the weather updates and live action from Colombo. Our man Venkata Krishna B is at the ground sit back relax and enjoy our coverage. India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Clarity on handshakes awaited as neutral Colombo gears up for cricket and some rain Indian fans will hope the best XI will be able to take the field against the spin-heavy Pakistan in Colombo. (PTI Photo) Gabby Whight’s iconic Cricket Club Café in Colombo 7 is serving as the ultimate "neutral ground" for the high-stakes India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup clash. Located just minutes from the sold-out R. Premadasa Stadium, the café has become a high-energy hub where fans and embassy staff from both nations gather to watch the match in a spirited yet friendly environment. Despite the intense rivalry on the field and recent political tensions between the teams, the café maintains its reputation for camaraderie, operating on a first-come, first-served basis during this busy Valentine's Day weekend to accommodate the massive influx of cricket enthusiasts. (Read more from Venkata Krishna B)

