IND vs PAK Asia Cup U19 Live Score: Aaryavir Sehwag and Lakshay Raichandani will be in focus for India vs Pakistan. (SonyLiv Screengrab)

India and Pakistan will lock horns in another instalment of their Asian rivalry during the ACC U19 Asia Cup group match at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman today.

With a fresh batch of colts in action, the stage is set for a bunch of stars to prove their mettle in a high-pressure contest. The teams will be vying for the top spot in Group A, where both India and Pakistan began with dominant wins. In the group opener, Pakistan quashed the UAE by nine wickets while India brushed aside Nepal by 10 wickets.

Story continues below this ad The Indian side also glimpsed the son of legendary opener Virender Sehwag during the breezy win. Chasing a target of 129, Aaryavir Sehwag sparkled during his unbeaten 70 off 52 balls, slamming seven fours and four sixes. His captain Lakshya Raichandani compiled a 53 not out off 63 deliveries as India romped home inside 20 overs. SCROLL BELOW FOR LIVE IND VS PAK U19 ASIA CUP 2026 GROUP MATCH UPDATES Live Updates Nov 8, 2026 10:34 AM IST IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup U19: WICKET Ali Raza strikes! A wicket on the second ball! India captain Lakshya Raichandani has to walk back for a duck against his name! He let the ball go, but it jagged back sharply and nicked the top of the off stump! And India lose a first wicket without a single run on the board. Raichandani looks stunned to see his bails go tumbling! IND 0/1 after 0.2 overs. Nov 8, 2026 10:30 AM IST IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup U19: here we go! We're on the verge of the first ball of the India vs Pakistan finale. India captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani and Aaryavir Sehwag are out in the middle. Meanwhile, Pakistan have handed the ball to Ali Raza. Nov 8, 2026 10:05 AM IST IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup U19: Toss India U19 have won the toss and opted to bat first. Stay tuned, the action starts shortly with the Boys in Blue in action with the bat shortly! Nov 8, 2026 10:05 AM IST IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup U19: TOSS UPDATE India U19 have won the toss and elected to bat first. Nov 8, 2026 09:57 AM IST IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup U19: PAK ahead Head-to-head: PAK U19 have won three of the last five encounters against IND U19 IND Under-19 won by 58 runs - 01-Feb-2026 PAK Under-19 won by 191 runs - 21-Dec-2025 IND Under-19 won by 90 runs - 14-Dec-2025 PAK Under-19 won by 43 runs - 30-Nov-2024 PAK Under-19 won by 8 wickets -10-Dec-2023 Nov 8, 2026 09:52 AM IST IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup U19: Match squads India U19 Squad: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid(w), Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Kavya Patel, Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Yashveer Goud, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Rajat Baghel, Shavin Vinodh, Aryan Savsani, Kushagra Ojha Pakistan U19 Squad: Usman Khan, Jahangir Bilal, Abdul Qadir, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor(w), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Farhan Yousaf(c), Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah, Huzaifa Ahsan, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Hayam Khan Nov 8, 2026 09:47 AM IST IND vs PAK Live Score, Asia Cup U19: Diwali special It's Sunday, it's Diwali and it's an India v Pakistan day. Good morning to all of you who are joining us today as another chapter unfolds in the storied rivalry, albeit at the U19 level. There's plenty to look forward to, including a potential stand between a certain Sehwag and Dravid. Stay tuned as we bring all the updates. Mohammed Shami hated the GPS vest. He also bowled the straightest seam in India Mohammed Shami retired from Tests on Friday. (AP) Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey spoke to The Indian Express about working with Mohammed Shami, who retired from Test cricket on Friday. READ MORE

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd