Sunday, October 24, 2021
India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Updates: Kohli takes on Babar

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Streaming Updates: India and Pakistan play their group fixture in Dubai on Sunday — the first time the two teams are playing in three years.

Updated: October 24, 2021 5:00:58 pm
India Vs Pakistan live score, T20 World Cup 2021 IND vs PAK LIVE ScoreT20 World Cup LIVE: India vs Pakistan in Dubai

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Updates: India and Pakistan engage in ICC T20 World Cup blockbuster face-off and it is something that transcends the 22-yard strip. This will be the two arch-rivals’ opening game of the tournament and both sides will be looking for the best start possible by securing victory in the match. Both teams have players with proven international records in the game’s shortest format and are big-ticket influencers of their franchise teams. If this was a game of a bilateral series without the hype of the T20 World Cup, the odds would have been even. Historically, India has prevailed in these games of fine margins by not allowing the moment to overpower their mind space.

India Probable XI: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Pakistan Probable XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali/Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

17:00 (IST)24 Oct 2021
What are the predicted playing XIs?

16:50 (IST)24 Oct 2021
T20 World Cup: India's record against Pakistan

2007 — India beat Pakistan via bowl-out (match tied) in Durban

2007 — India beat Pakistan by five runs in Johannesburg (Final)

2012 — India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in Colombo

2014 — India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Dhaka

2016 — India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Kolkata

16:45 (IST)24 Oct 2021
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary and updates of India's opening fixture at the T20 World Cup against Pakistan, taking place in Dubai. Can India extend their unbeaten run against their arch-rivals in a World Cup contest? Stay tuned.

IND vs PAK, T20 WC India and Pakistan fans outside the cricket stadium in Dubai on the eve of the match on Saturday. (Photo: Shamik Chakrabarty)

Former Pakistan captain Asif Iqbal’s mind goes back to the early 1980s. Shyam Bhatia, an Indian expat in Dubai and a cricket patron, recollects Javed Miandad’s six against Chetan Sharma. For the old-timers, an India-Pakistan match in the United Arab Emirates will always be about nostalgia, irrespective of its venue-switch from Sharjah to Dubai.

As India and Pakistan play their T20 World Cup group league fixture here Sunday — the first time the two teams are playing in three years — the Sharjah throwback becomes relevant, for it was the starting point of the game’s most-followed cricket rivalry at a neutral venue. (READ MORE)

