India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Updates: Kohli takes on Babar

India and Pakistan fans outside the cricket stadium in Dubai on the eve of the match on Saturday. (Photo: Shamik Chakrabarty)

Former Pakistan captain Asif Iqbal’s mind goes back to the early 1980s. Shyam Bhatia, an Indian expat in Dubai and a cricket patron, recollects Javed Miandad’s six against Chetan Sharma. For the old-timers, an India-Pakistan match in the United Arab Emirates will always be about nostalgia, irrespective of its venue-switch from Sharjah to Dubai.

As India and Pakistan play their T20 World Cup group league fixture here Sunday — the first time the two teams are playing in three years — the Sharjah throwback becomes relevant, for it was the starting point of the game’s most-followed cricket rivalry at a neutral venue. (READ MORE)