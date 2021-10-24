India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Updates: Kohli takes on Babar

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score Updates: India and Pakistan engage in ICC T20 World Cup blockbuster face-off and it is something that transcends the 22-yard strip. This will be the two arch-rivals’ opening game of the tournament and both sides will be looking for the best start possible by securing victory in the match. Both teams have players with proven international records in the game’s shortest format and are big-ticket influencers of their franchise teams. If this was a game of a bilateral series without the hype of the T20 World Cup, the odds would have been even. Historically, India has prevailed in these games of fine margins by not allowing the moment to overpower their mind space.
India Probable XI: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami
Pakistan Probable XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali/Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
2007 — India beat Pakistan via bowl-out (match tied) in Durban
2007 — India beat Pakistan by five runs in Johannesburg (Final)
2012 — India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in Colombo
2014 — India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Dhaka
2016 — India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Kolkata
Hello and welcome to the live commentary and updates of India's opening fixture at the T20 World Cup against Pakistan, taking place in Dubai. Can India extend their unbeaten run against their arch-rivals in a World Cup contest? Stay tuned.