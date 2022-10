Shaheen Shah Afridi in T20 World Cup 2021. (AP)

Since Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled KL Rahul, trapped Rohit Sharma in front and finished off the job when he had captain Virat Kohli miscue a bouncer to the keeper last October in a Group game of the T20 World Cup, a lot has changed in Indian cricket. Kohli’s reign as captain ended soon, Rohit Sharma was handed the reins, Rahul Dravid took Ravi Shastri’s place in the coach’s hot seat. A slew of experiments followed, in terms of personnel, batting spots but India have stuck to the tried and tested and the few changes have been brought about because of injury. (Read More)