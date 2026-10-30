India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Hong Kong Sixes 2026: IND 11/0 (1 over); Rana, Tripathi open vs PAK

Oct 30, 2026 11:30 AM IST

IND vs PAK Live Score, Hong Kong Sixes 2026: When Dhoni smashed 5 sixes in 8 balls...

Did you know that an uncapped MS Dhoni once played in the Hong Kong Sixes, opened the batting and walloped a heap of sixes?

In the 2004 edition of the tournament, a then 23-year-old Dhoni opened the batting for India in all five games during a forgettable campaign where they lost all matches. Dhoni played quick knocks in all pool games as India suffered defeats to the UAE, Pakistan, South Africa and even hosts Hong Kong.

Dhoni reserved his best for the last, a near-inconsequential third-place Playoff match against South Africa. Batting first, he pummelled five sixes and a four against the Proteas, retiring out on 36 off eight deliveries. The tournament rules insisted that a player must retire once they get to 36 runs. Batters are also forced to retire at 31, but can come back in once all others have been dismissed or have retired.

Dhoni finished the tournament as India’s highest run-getter and third-highest overall with 112 runs. Interestingly, the hard-hitting batter from Ranchi would make his international debut the following month, on December 23, 2004, against Bangladesh in Chattogram.