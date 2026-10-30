India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, Hong Kong Sixes 2026: IND 11/0 (1 over); Rana, Tripathi open vs PAK

Muhammad Shahzad into the attack
Shahzad offers width and Rana slashes the ball hard past the keeper for FOUR.
India will lock horns with Pakistan will lock horns once again as they kickstart their campaign at the 2026 six-a-side Hong Kong Sixes tournament today.
Slotted in Group D alongside the United Arab Emirates, India are led by Krunal Pandya, while Abbas Afridi will spearhead the Pakistan outfit. The two teams met last year as well, with India emerging as the winner by 2 runs.
Pakistan are already on the brink of elimination, having lost their opening match by one wicket against the UAE earlier in the day. The fast-paced tournament will be wrapped up within three days, with the winners of each group proceeding to the semi-finals. The final will be played at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on November 1.
SCROLL DOWN FOR ALL UPDATES FROM THE IND VS PAK HONG KONG SIXES 2026 MATCH TODAY
Muhammad Shahzad into the attack
Shahzad offers width and Rana slashes the ball hard past the keeper for FOUR.
Ahmed Daniyal opens the attack
Tripathi misses out on a slog down the ground on the first ball. Daniyal overpitches, and this time Tripathi gives the charge and flays it through extra cover for FOUR! A wide to follow. Tripathi hacks across the line but only finds a single. Slower ball on length and Rana fails to clear the fence and settles for a single. Length again and this time Tripathi biffs it through mid-wicket for FOUR.
IND 11/0 in 1 over
And game on, folks. The Indian batters are almost instantly out in the middle at the end of the SL-BAN match.
Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana walk out for India.
ICYMI, Pakistan are playing their second match of the day, and well, they are on the brink of an exit already. Abbas Afridi's side suffered a one-wicket defeat against the United Arab Emirates in their first match. Lose to India and they will be knocked out, finishing at the bottom of group D.
We have just crossed the scheduled start of play (11:45 AM IST) for the India-Pakistan contest as Bangladesh are Sri Lanka currently out in the middle. Sri Lanka are nearly through a massive chase of 128 against Bangladesh in six overs, needing 13 off the last 8 balls.
India Playing 6: Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rahul Tewatia(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Shashank Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, T Natarajan.
Pakistan Playing 6: Khawaja Nafay(w), Abdul Samad, Abbas Afridi(c), Irfan Khan, Saad Masood, Ahmed Daniyal, Muhammad Shahzad.
Did you know that an uncapped MS Dhoni once played in the Hong Kong Sixes, opened the batting and walloped a heap of sixes?
In the 2004 edition of the tournament, a then 23-year-old Dhoni opened the batting for India in all five games during a forgettable campaign where they lost all matches. Dhoni played quick knocks in all pool games as India suffered defeats to the UAE, Pakistan, South Africa and even hosts Hong Kong.
Dhoni reserved his best for the last, a near-inconsequential third-place Playoff match against South Africa. Batting first, he pummelled five sixes and a four against the Proteas, retiring out on 36 off eight deliveries. The tournament rules insisted that a player must retire once they get to 36 runs. Batters are also forced to retire at 31, but can come back in once all others have been dismissed or have retired.
Dhoni finished the tournament as India’s highest run-getter and third-highest overall with 112 runs. Interestingly, the hard-hitting batter from Ranchi would make his international debut the following month, on December 23, 2004, against Bangladesh in Chattogram.
TOSS: Pakistan win toss, opt to bowl first
Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Sanath Jayasuriya, Anil Kumble, Umar Akmal, Glenn Maxwell and Damien Martyn -- these are some of the few iconic names that have flown down to Hong Kong over the years to represent their respective nations in this special six-a-side fest. But what exactly is the Hong Kong Sixes?
Hosted by Cricket Hong Kong, the tournament was conceptualised in the 1990s, offering Hong Kong’s cricketers and fans the opportunity to see top international players. The event was created because Hong Kong, despite being an ICC Associate Member, lacked a platform for players to compete against the world’s best.
Here's a look at the results so far today
A bunch of active IPL stars will be in action for India, with RCB superstar Krunal Pandya leading the side this time around. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was intially named as the skipper of the side before he was called up for a comeback into the India side.
IND vs PAK Hong Kong Sixes T20 - Match Squads
India Squad: Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya, T Natarajan
Pakistan Squad: Irfan Khan, Khawaja Nafay(w), Abdul Samad, Saad Masood, Muhammad Shahzad, Abbas Afridi(c), Ahmed Daniyal
Hello and welcome to the smackdown fest that is the Hong Kong Sixes. The Indian and Pakistani sides will be out at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kog in under an hour from now. Stay tuned for all the updates.
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