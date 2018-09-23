Sharjah: A relic under sands of time

If the Dubai crowd (above) is upmarket and cosmopolitan, Sharjah, true to the city’s character back in the day, was purely middle-class. (Source: AP) If the Dubai crowd (above) is upmarket and cosmopolitan, Sharjah, true to the city’s character back in the day, was purely middle-class. (Source: AP)

The Dubai International Stadium is a great cantilever structure that oozes opulence. All the merchandise and billboards encapsulate its commercial vibrancy. The venue will be hosting its second India-Pakistan match on Sunday — two in four days. A full house is all but a certainty. The Asia Cup Super Four fixture between the arch rivals will once again create a buzz in Dubai. In Sharjah, cricket fans, especially the old-timers, would reminisce in quietude.

Grapevine has it that the Emirates Cricket Board wanted to have Sharjah as the second venue for the Asia Cup. But the BCCI red-flagged it, for Sharjah is still in the Indian board’s blacklist. The BCCI, after all, is the host of this edition of the tournament. Sharjah fell afoul of the Indian cricket establishment at the turn of the century, in the wake of the Cronje-gate. Sharjah, 35 kilometers away, hosted its last India-Pakistan match in 2000.

If the Dubai stadium is upmarket and very cosmopolitan, Sharjah, the hub of India-Pakistan cricket in the 1980s and ‘90s, had been purely middle-class. As Shyam Bhatia, an Indian expat here and a cricket patron who used to be a regular at the Sharjah stadium recalls, the India-Pakistan matches at the venue were like a cricket carnival. “The ground was small. The boxes were small. No walls, only small partitions between each box. So, the box owners could talk to each other. Our friends used to bring food from home and we always ate home-cooked food. The Pakistani and the Indians were in the same area. And the commentators were behind us. So we could talk to the commentators. It was open and no air-conditioning. It was like a community festival,” Bhatia reminisces.

Former Pakistan captain Asif Iqbal, who brought cricket to the desert, still treasures the memories of his Sharjah days. “I’m very disappointed to see that the Asia Cup is being played in the UAE and not a single match is given to Sharjah. It was the place that hosted the inaugural edition of the Asia Cup in 1984. So I’m a bit disappointed.”

When the Gavaskar XI played a benefit match against the Miandad XI at Sharjah in 1981 — Hanif Mohammad was the beneficiary — the UAE emerged on the cricket map. “The response from the fans was amazing. So I floated the idea to Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, a local businessman and a great cricket enthusiast, to hold India-Pakistan matches annually. That was the beginning, a cricket match on a matting wicket. The rest is history, which I don’t need to repeat,” Iqbal tells The Sunday Express.

Through the formation of the Cricketers Benefit Fund Series (CBFS) – one cricketer each from India and Pakistan would be the beneficiaries every year – and the construction of a proper cricket stadium, Sharjah, as Iqbal puts it, became the cricketing equivalent of “the Wimbledon or the Ascot”. “The CBFS had the blessings of both the Indian and Pakistan cricket boards,” he confirms.

Atmosphere-wise, Sharjah was different from an India-Pakistan match at a snazzy cricket dome in Dubai.

“See, if India and Pakistan play even in Timbuktu, there would be craze and fan following. But to your question, how Sharjah was different from Dubai; the stadium was right in the heart of the city (unlike Dubai). People from all walks of life turned up to watch the matches. There was no segregation between the Indian and Pakistani fans in the stands. After the match, the winning section distributed sweets. No untoward incident was ever reported,” says Iqbal.

Sharjah was also a place where cricket met Bollywood. A couple of VIP boxes were allegedly owned by the underworld dons. At the Dubai stadium, the identity cards are checked at several checkpoints. The India-Pakistan cricket in Sharjah happened in the pre ICC Anti-Corruption Unit era. It was sort of free-for-all atmosphere.

Close proximity eventually became the venue’s bugbear. It became the centre of Sir Paul Condon’s investigations into corruption in cricket. “Yes, Sharjah was open for everyone. We staged matches in Sharjah for 20 years. Not one single tournament, which other than allegations… nothing was proven. No individual was found guilty – umpires, players, officials and/or organisers. It was all hearsay. Eventually what happened, at the end of the day, not one match, person, player, personality, umpire was convicted. So based on allegations, whether it’s the hindsight or present, you can’t give a statement. Personally, what I felt, people felt a bit jealous. Sharjah grew too big for certain people. And it grew from nothing,” Iqbal gives a rebuttal.

Dilip Vengsarkar has fond memories of his playing days in Sharjah. “It was exciting. The crowd was 50 per cent Pakistani and 50 per cent Indian — the India-Pakistan matches in Sharjah always used to be very high-pressure game. There was passion,” the former India captain tells this paper.

You can feel a touch of artificiality in the Dubai stadium atmosphere. But this is a global feature across sport. It’s the flip side of commercialisation, which now keeps the fans at the grassroots at arm’s length.

Notwithstanding the last-ball six he conceded in 1986 at Sharjah, even Chetan Sharma liked playing cricket at the desert. “The fans used to create a real atmosphere. It was a different era. It was an era of passion. Of course, I remember the six. It was the first time India lost to Pakistan there. I took it as part and parcel of the game. The whole team took it that way. After that we won a Test series in England. But as because it was an India-Pakistan game, it didn’t fade from public memory,” the former fast bowler opines.

Sharjah holds the record for hosting the most number of ODIs. All Full Member countries played there. Atmosphere was the venue’s biggest USP for an India-Pakistan game. The challenge for the Dubai stadium, about 32 kilometres from the city centre, would be to recreate it on Sunday.

