India vs Pakistan at ICC World Cup 2019: Who said what on game’s chances after Pulwama attack

Following the Pulwama terror attack that left 40 Indian CRPF personnel dead, emotions have been running high across the country. Unsurprisingly Indian cricket fans have been no exception to this and there is a growing clamor for a boycott by the national team of its match against Pakistan at the ICC World Cup 2019, in Manchester on June 16. From former cricketers to politicians, several strong voices have been raised on the matter and the general consensus has been that terror and cricket cannot go together.

Advertising

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad called for a complete ban on cricketing ties with Pakistan. “I cannot make any comment [on cricket issues] except to say those who are demanding it has some justification. You can see many films and concerts have been cancelled. Things are not normal. If things are not normal, the jhappiyan-pappiyan (hugs and kisses) issues have always been there,” Prasad was quoted as saying by India Today.

“Since it’s an international tournament, the ICC and our Indian cricket board (BCCI) have to take a call after consideration with our security establishment,” he added.

UP Minister Chetan Chauhan also gave his opinion on the matter to ANI and said, “Not participating in global tournaments is not easy as every tournament has its rules & many participating nations. If we pull out, we may have to face consequences, could be fined or banned, I think Govt and BCCI will consider this.”

Advertising

But former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh stated that “country comes first” and India should avoid facing their arch-rivals in the World Cup.

“There is no need for any relations with Pakistan, let alone cricket,” Harbhajan told India Today.

“Don’t play the World Cup match with Pakistan on June 16 — country comes first for all of us and we are all standing with our forces,” he said before adding, “Pakistan has been promoting cross-border terrorism and this attack was unbelievably shocking.”

Former BCCI secretary Sanjay Patel spoke to The Indian Express and said, ““How can you expect India to play Pakistan at the time we have lost so many of our brothers in these cowardly terrorist attack. I am of the firm view that India should not play Pakistan in the coming World Cup.”

“If we play the World Cup, then it’s clear that game is bigger than the country’s image. For me, India is first and it’s not only me who has such a sentiment. Ask any Indian now, and they will be of the same view. Cricket will only take place if terrorism is stopped. I hope the current COA and BCCI takes note of it. There is always a limit to everything and this time all limits have been crossed,” he added.

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajiv Shukla also reiterated that possibilities of bilateral matches between the two countries are nil unless the government gives its nod.

“Our position is very clear. Unless the government gives us nod, we are not going to play with Pakistan. Sports should be above all these things but if somebody is sponsoring terrorism, obviously it will affect sports also,” Shukla told reporters.

When asked if India will play against Pakistan in the World Cup, Shukla said, “That we can’t tell you right now. The world cup is far away. We will see what happens.”

ICC Chief Dave Richardson hinted that there won’t be any change in the schedule. “There is no indication that any (of the) matches at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will not go ahead as planned,” Richardson said.

“Sport, in particular, cricket, has the wonderful ability to bring people together and unite communities and we will work with our Members on that basis,” he added.

Meanwhile, according to ANI, this topic could be discussed in the ICC’s next meeting in Dubai. “There are chances that the India-Pakistan World Cup clash will be discussed on the sidelines of ICC meeting to be held in Dubai from 27th February,” quoted a source from ICC to ANI.

Sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have also stated that any decision on the matter will only be made by the government closer to the tournament.

“Situation will get clearer after some time, a little closer to the World Cup. ICC has nothing to do with it. If the government at that point in time feels we shouldn’t play, it’s obvious that we won’t play”, ANI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

Advertising

“But the result of that would be that Pakistan will get the points of the match & if it is final (b/w India & Pakistan), they will win the World Cup without even playing. We haven’t yet approached ICC in this regard,” it added.