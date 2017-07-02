India vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: India hold flawless win record against Pakistan

Indian women cricket team hold a 100% win record against Pakistan in ODI. (Source: Twitter) Indian women cricket team hold a 100% win record against Pakistan in ODI. (Source: Twitter)

An India vs Pakistan cricket match is always compelling. For one, they are arch-rivals. Second, both the teams come from cricket-crazy nations. On Sunday, women teams of both the countries will lock horns in their third World Cup fixture taking place in England.

Led by Mithali Raj, India won both their matches, beating England women by 35 runs on the opening day of the tournament and West Indies by 7 wickets on Thursday.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are winless in the tournament so far, losing the first to South Africa by 3 wickets and the second to hosts England by 107 runs. It is, hence, a crucial match, also considering the fact that their next match is against Australia, which will also be hard to win.

The two teams have met each other on nine occasions in the past in the ODI format. Interestingly, India have managed to beat them on all the nine times. Not just managed, India have defeated their arch-rivals by more than 100 runs in four matches.

Here are the nine matches between India women team and Pakistan women team:

19 Feb 2017

India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in the only other match played this year. It was the World Cup Qualifier and Pakistan was dismissed for a meagre 67 runs.

7 Feb 2013

It was a play-off match for seventh place during the last Women’s World Cup in 2013. Mithali Raj’s century and Niranjana Nagarajan’s three wickets helped India win the match by 6 wickets.

7 March 2009

After dismissing Pakistan for an embarrasing 57 runs, India won the Women’s World Cup Group B fixture by a whooping 10 wickets.

9 May 2008

Half-centuries by Jaya Sharma, Mithali Raj and Rumeli Dhar ensured that India recorded a win by the biggest margin in 2008 when they beat Pakistan by 207 runs in the Asia Cup.

5 May 2008

Four days earlier, they had crushed Pakistan by 182 runs in the same tournament as Rumeli Dhar departed with 92 not out after Ashra Rawat’s 69.

19 Dec 2006

India recorded a win by 103 runs against Pakistan women cricket team, who posted 141 in response to India’s 244 in the Asia Cup in 2006.

13 Dec 2006

Registering a win by 80 runs, Indian women ensured a solid Asia Cup campaign in 2006.

2 Jan 2006

A partnership of Mithali Raj and Rumeli Dhar ensured a victory for India over hosts Pakistan in Asia Cup fixture by 10 wickets.

30 Dec 2005

This was the first time the two sides met and sparks were bound to fly. India won their first face-off with Pakistan women cricket team by 193 runs after Jaya Sharma registered a century and Mithali Raj helped her with a further 89 runs not out.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd