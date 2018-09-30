ICC hearing on PCB claim against BCCI: India should not pay money to Pakistan, says Anurag Thakur

Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur. (Express File Photo) Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur. (Express File Photo)

Ahead of International Cricket Committee’s (ICC) hearing on Pakistan’s Cricket Board’s (PCB) claim of roughly Rs 447 crore against India for twice refusing to play a bilateral series, former BCCI chief Anurag Thakur has said that “India should not pay any money to PCB.” Speaking to news agency ANI, Thakur said, “For a number of years, many nations did not visit Pakistan to play matches. I think no official from India should attend ICC hearing.” The ICC hearing on the matter will begin in Dubai on October 1.

Former IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla also spoke on the upcoming three-day hearing and said that both the cricketing boards should solve the matter among themselves rather than involving ICC in it. Speaking to ANI, Shukla said, “As far as BCCI vs Pakistan Cricket Board dispute is concerned, my own view is that both the Boards should resolve it amicably instead of lingering it in ICC. BCCI always wanted to play with Pakistan but there are certain issues and we need government nod to go to Pakistan to play matches,” he said.

Shukla further added that India have always played against Pakistan on neutral venues and hence there is no question of paying money to the cricketing board. “Wherever international matches are organised by ICC or Asian Cricket Council, we always play with Pakistan, this time we played at a neutral venue. There is no question of paying money to Pakistan Cricket Board,” he said.

The Indian cricketing board, earlier this month, announced that they have hired a Dubai firm and a British lawyer to face the legal exchanges. “The BCCI has hired Dubai-based law firm Herbert Smith Freehills along with British Lawyer QC Ian Mills to represent us at the Dispute Resolution Committee hearing. Since the case is happening in Dubai, we needed a Dubai-based law firm. Also, the ICC follows British law so, QC Ian Mills is on board. We will fight this case till finish,” a senior BCCI official told news agency PTI.

Pakistan has claimed damages from India for not playing any bilateral cricket with them despite a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which guarantees six bilateral series between 2015 and 2023. The BCCI has asserted that the MoU is not binding on them and the PCB failed to honour some of the commitments made in the document.

