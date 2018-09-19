Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018: Hardik Pandya stretchered off

Hardik Pandya pulled up in his fifth over and 18th over of the Pakistan's inning against India in the fifth match of the Asia Cup.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 19, 2018 6:50:02 pm
Hardik Pandya pulled up while completing his follow through against Pakistan. (Hotstar)
Related News

Hardik Pandya was stretchered off the field of play in the 18th over of the fifth match in the Asia Cup against Pakistan. India’s all-rounder picked up the injury while finishing his run up in his fifth over. Following an assessment by the physio, while Pakistan batsmen Shoaib Malik and Babar Azam checked up on him, he was taken on the stretcher for further assessment.

Following assessment, BCCI released a statement, “Hardik Pandya has an acute lower back injury. He is able to stand at the moment and the medical team is assessing him now. More updates as and when there is one. Manish Pandey is on the field as his substitute.”

The conditions in Dubai were always going to be a tough ask for the players with the thermoeter reaching 41 degrees. The dry weather was always going to sap energy and getting the required water content in the body becomes a pre-requisite. As he was stretchered off, applause rang around the Dubai International Stadium.

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 