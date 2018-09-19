India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018: Hardik Pandya stretchered off

Hardik Pandya pulled up while completing his follow through against Pakistan. (Hotstar) Hardik Pandya pulled up while completing his follow through against Pakistan. (Hotstar)

Hardik Pandya was stretchered off the field of play in the 18th over of the fifth match in the Asia Cup against Pakistan. India’s all-rounder picked up the injury while finishing his run up in his fifth over. Following an assessment by the physio, while Pakistan batsmen Shoaib Malik and Babar Azam checked up on him, he was taken on the stretcher for further assessment.

Following assessment, BCCI released a statement, “Hardik Pandya has an acute lower back injury. He is able to stand at the moment and the medical team is assessing him now. More updates as and when there is one. Manish Pandey is on the field as his substitute.”

It is painful to see Hardik Pandya going out of the ground in this fashion. I hope he gets better soon.#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/EyKcnixnAh — Selenophile 🤢🤢 (@TheRajivArora) 19 September 2018

. @hardikpandya7 being stretchered off. Hope his injury is not too serious. Take care 🙏🏻 #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 19, 2018

The conditions in Dubai were always going to be a tough ask for the players with the thermoeter reaching 41 degrees. The dry weather was always going to sap energy and getting the required water content in the body becomes a pre-requisite. As he was stretchered off, applause rang around the Dubai International Stadium.

