scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

India vs Pakistan: Focus on top-order approach, Avesh Khan

With no Ravindra Jadeja available in this game, Axar Patel seems a straightaway replacement but the team combination does take a hit in the absence of Saurashtra all-rounder.

India's Avesh Khan reacts after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan. (AP)

The famed top-order would be desperate for a course correction while the bowling attack could be rejigged as India aim for a ‘Sunday Encore’ against Pakistan in an Asia Cup ‘Super 4s’ clash.

If top-order’s Powerplay philosophy is a problem, the inexperience of Avesh Khan at the death is no less a worry as the team management may need to revamp the bowling attack against a strong Pakistan side which is coming into the game after demolishing Hong Kong by more than 150 runs.

With no Ravindra Jadeja available in this game, Axar Patel seems a straightaway replacement but the team combination does take a hit in the absence of Saurashtra all-rounder.

In the last game against Pakistan, head coach Rahul Dravid promoted Jadeja to number four to keep the left-right combination going in the top six as Rishabh Pant was dropped from the playing XI.

It remains to be seen if skipper Rohit Sharma and Dravid will take the gamble again on Sunday. But it won’t be an exaggeration to say that when it comes to requirement of having a pure left-hand batter in top six, only the man from Roorkee can provide the solution.

Last Sunday, it was Hardik Pandya’s one-man show that got India over the line in a thrilling last-over finish and Rohit would expect that intensity is maintained in this game too.

However, the Indian team despite being a minefield of talent does have a soft underbelly and the top-order’s cautious approach in the Powerplay overs is one of them.

Neither Virat Kohli nor Rohit looked comfortable against Pakistani attack and as the pitch got slower their problems seemed to have compounded.

It was Suryakumar Yadav’s sheer brilliance that saved India from what was turning out to be an embarrassing batting display against minnows Hong Kong with an out of sync KL Rahul playing his slowest ever (36 off 39 balls) innings.

Advertisement

A pertinent question now arises if India will change their top order and add some firepower since it is now clear that the combination of Rahul, Rohit and Kohli isn’t working well for the team.

To be fair to Rahul, he deserves a go at top order for one more time as he was dismissed by Naseem Shah in the veryu first ball he faced in Sunday’s game.

But the think tank needs to spell it out clearly to Rahul that he needs to change his outlook of looking at the quantum of runs rather than quality and impact it creates.

The Pakistan team, on its part, would also like to score more in the first 10 overs.

Advertisement

Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam have had all the success while chasing but batting first hasn’t exactly been the strong suit of the pair.

Also the slowness of the Dubai track does create a few problems for the batters.

This raises another question whether Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh can both feature in the playing eleven.

While Axar’s restrictive bowling is an option, Deepak Hooda as a batting all-rounder or Ravichandran Ashwin as a bowling all-rounder can be tried out.

With two left handers in Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah in top six, an off spinner taking the ball away could prove to be a good proposition along with Bhuvneshwar and Hardik, who are bowling full tilt.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

In all, another Super Sunday could well be on the cards as the two bitter neighbours get ready to lock horns.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ DayPremium
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
Advertisement

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 01:53:07 pm
Next Story

Ganesh idol immersion: Curbs on liquor sale in Bengaluru

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Watch: Indian man racially abused in Poland, called ‘parasite', 'invader'

Watch: Indian man racially abused in Poland, called ‘parasite', 'invader'

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Premium
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey among 9 booked for forcing entry into ATC

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey among 9 booked for forcing entry into ATC

Serena Williams redefined greatness. For that, she stands alone. Fiercely alone.

Serena Williams redefined greatness. For that, she stands alone. Fiercely alone.

Udaipur: Cook asks students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls, arrested

Udaipur: Cook asks students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls, arrested

Career bureaucrat to Rajya Sabha MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

Career bureaucrat to Rajya Sabha MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
Most Read

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

'Ananya and Shanaya were proud': Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor
'Bollywood Wives' on Netflix

'Ananya and Shanaya were proud': Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Serena Williams loses to Tomljanovic in US Open farewell
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 03: Latest News