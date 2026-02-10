Glad that India vs Pakistan fixture is back on, team is trying to stay away from politics: Ryan Ten Doeschate

The confirmation that the India-Pakistan encounter at the T20 World Cup will indeed go ahead came late on Monday when the Pakistan government withdrew the boycott threat, but the preparations for SuryaKumar Yadav & Co were always going on assuming that the game would take place.

India would face Namibia in their second group match in New Delhi on Thursday, but the uncertainty over the marquee clash with the neighbours had been the biggest talking point coming into the tournament and during its first three days. However, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate insisted that the team had been mentally preparing for the fixture as if the game was always going to be played.