No handshake at toss as India opt to bat in Asian Games final against Pakistan

India captain Shreyas Iyer and his Pakistani counterpart Sahibzada Farhan did not shake hands at the toss of the Asian Games final in Japan on Saturday. Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first.

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The routine gesture has become a talking point whenever the two countries meet in cricket, and Saturday’s final at Korogi Sports Park is the latest chapter in a saga that began at last year’s Asia Cup.

India and Pakistan have avoided the customary handshake at the toss and after matches since their meetings at the 2025 Asia Cup. The practice continued at the Women’s World Cup, the Under-19 Asia Cup and, more recently, the Women’s Asia Cup in September 2026.