Wednesday, June 13, 2018
India vs Pakistan: Ekta Bisht, Harmanpreet Kaur script 7-wicket win for India

India picked up a massive win over arch-rivals Pakistan as they enter the final of the Women's Asia Cup T20 tournament.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 9, 2018 3:26:40 pm
India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in Women’s Asia Cup match. (Source: File)
India Women on Saturday continued their tremendous form in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 tournament in Malaysia as they defeated the arch-rivals Pakistan by 7 wickets to enter the final. Needing 73 runs in 20 overs to win the match, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten 34* to help her side in setting up an easy win. In the first ball of the 17th over, with the India eves needing 3 runs to win, Kaur finished it off in style with a boundary.

Both the sides had won three matches in the tournament before the fixture and each had lost one against Bangladesh. The clash was a virtual semifinal with the winner set to book a spot in the final of the Asia Cup. Ekta Bisht, who was declared the man of the match, rattled Pakistan after the side led by Bismah Maroof decided to bat first. Bisht took 3 wickets for 14 runs in her spell of four overs, as India shackled the opponents in chains.

Apart from Sana Mir’s 20 and Nahida Khan’s 18, no other Pakistan batswoman scored runs in double-digit, as they reached 72/7 in their 20 overs. Bisht dismissed Javeria Khan (4), Natalia Pervaiz (3) and the wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz (5) in the match. Shikha Pandey, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma took one wicket each.

HIGHLIGHTS | India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets to reach Women’s Asia Cup final

India stuttered at the beginning of the chase with the in-form Mithali Raj getting dismissed on duck in the first over by Anam Amin. Amin struck again in the third over as she dismissed Deepti Sharma for a duck as well. But Smriti Mandhana and Kaur settled the nerves and ensured they do not lose too many wickets. The duo added 65 runs before Mandhana was dismissed for 38. But by then, it was a too late for Pakistan to get back into the match.

India will face the final Bangladesh Women in the final on Sunday. Bangladesh Women defeated Malaysia Women by 70 runs to enter the final on Friday. After opting to bat first, Bangladesh Women scored 130/4 in 20 overs. Needing 131 to win, Malaysia Women only managed to reach 60/9 in 20 overs. They are the only team who have defeated India in the tournament and it will be a delicious encounter for the trophy on Sunday.

India’s Road to the finals

India vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup India have reached the final of the Women’s Asia Cup. (Source: PTI)

India vs Malaysia: India started off in a tremendous fashion in the Asia Cup as they played the hosts Malaysia in their opening encounter. India Women defeated Malaysia Women by 142 runs after they bowled out the home side for just 27 runs in a chase of 170 runs. Mithali Raj, who was stranded on 97* in the match, was awarded the Player of the Match.

India vs Thailand: India Women picked up another huge win against Thailand women in their second encounter as they scored 132/4 in their 20 overs. Thailand only managed to reach 66/8 in their 20 overs as India picked up a 66-run win.

india vs sri lanka live India’s Smriti Mandhana against Sri Lanka. (PTI)

India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh Women are the only team who have defeated India in the Asia Cup this year. Coincidentally, the two teams will meet again in the final on Sunday. India Women scored 141/7 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. With a fifty from Fargana Hoque and an unbeaten 42 run innings by Rumana Ahmed, Bangladesh chased down the total in 19.4 overs.

india vs bangladesh women Harmanpreet Kaur scored 42 runs for India. (PTI Photo)

India vs Sri Lanka: After the Bangladesh defeat, India bounced back in their next game against Sri Lanka. After electing to bat first, Sri Lanka managed to reach 107/7 in their 20 overs. India Women chased down the total in just 18.5 overs comfortable. During this match, Mithali Raj reached a total of 2000 runs in T20I, becoming the only Indian player to do so.

india vs bangladesh live Harmanpreet Kaur against Sri Lanka. (PTI Photo)

India vs Pakistan: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets to enter the final.

