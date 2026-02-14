IND vs PAK Colombo R Premadasa Stadium Pitch-Weather Report: Spin and rain threat loom before India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
IND vs PAK Colombo R Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: After weeks of off-field drama, India and Pakistan will step out for yet another T20 World Cup showdown at the iconic R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While the off-field controversies have abated for now, there will be a few tricky challenges ahead for India and Pakistan in their first meeting since the 2025 Asia Cup final.
For the Indians, there will be a few tricky layers to contend with, as Pakistan poses an interesting five-man spin attack. There will be a few dark patches of showers in the vicinity, too, ahead of the highly anticipated contest. India head into the contest with their slate intact, having overcome the United States of America and Namibia with comfortable margins, though the outings were not exactly clinical. Meanwhile, recovering from a mighty Netherlands scare in their tournament opener, Pakistan put on a better performance in their second match against the USA in Colombo, recording their second-highest T20 World Cup score in a thumping win.
ALSO READ | What awaits India and Pakistan at Colombo: Slow and spin-friendly pitch, difficult to hit through the line, a splash of rain
It has been no secret this World Cup that the Premadasa strips have stayed true to their general shades. Spin has dominated almost every contest with variations becoming the key for effective seam attacks. Moreover, the batters could have a grinding evening ahead of them as India and Pakistan will play on a drier, used pitch that was used during a thrilling contest on Friday between Australia and Zimbabwe. The Zimbabweans stunned the 2021 champions, defending a 169-run total to emerge victorious by 23 runs.
According to the Accuweather app, the temperature will bear a high of 31 degrees Celsius during the day and cool down to the low 20s by evening. There is a higher probability of rainfall on the forecast, with as many as four hours of showers predicted between the afternoon and later in the evening. However, the clouds should ease up by the time of a scheduled start.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.