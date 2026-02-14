IND vs PAK Colombo R Premadasa Stadium Pitch-Weather Report: Spin and rain threat loom before India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

IND vs PAK Colombo R Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast Update: After weeks of off-field drama, India and Pakistan will step out for yet another T20 World Cup showdown at the iconic R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While the off-field controversies have abated for now, there will be a few tricky challenges ahead for India and Pakistan in their first meeting since the 2025 Asia Cup final.

For the Indians, there will be a few tricky layers to contend with, as Pakistan poses an interesting five-man spin attack. There will be a few dark patches of showers in the vicinity, too, ahead of the highly anticipated contest. India head into the contest with their slate intact, having overcome the United States of America and Namibia with comfortable margins, though the outings were not exactly clinical. Meanwhile, recovering from a mighty Netherlands scare in their tournament opener, Pakistan put on a better performance in their second match against the USA in Colombo, recording their second-highest T20 World Cup score in a thumping win.