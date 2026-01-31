India vs Pakistan, Chennai Test 1999: When a Sachin Tendulkar masterclass ended in heartbreak

The 1999 Chennai Test was the first India-Pakistan Test in nine years, played against a backdrop of tension that had everyone on tenterhooks. (Screengrabs: YouTube)

A whole generation has grown up without knowing what it feels like when India and Pakistan engage in the ebbs and flows that make Test cricket special. These days, the neighbors clash only in multilateral white-ball tournaments, remembered more for acrimony than cricket.

India-Pakistan Tests have always been rare—just 59 to date. Among them, two stand apart: Bangalore 1987 and Chennai 1999. The latter, decided on this day 27 years ago by the bare margin of 12 runs, remains arguably the most memorable.

What makes it unforgettable isn’t just the cricket—though with legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Wasim Akram, Saqlain Mushtaq, Waqar Younis, Anil Kumble, and Rahul Dravid on display, the match had no shortage of brilliance. It’s the context: this was the first India-Pakistan Test in nine years, played against a backdrop of tension that had everyone on tenterhooks.