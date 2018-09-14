On This Day: India beat Pakistan in a bowl-out; watch video

India beat Pakistan in a bowl-out at Kingsmead, Durban in 2007. (Source: Reuters file) India beat Pakistan in a bowl-out at Kingsmead, Durban in 2007. (Source: Reuters file)

Eleven years ago on September 14, India won their first T20 international at the World T20 in 2007 in a thrilling finish against Pakistan at Kingsmead, Durban. The tense contest between two perennial rivals witnessed an even more nervous final moments, with a bowl-out, after they could not be separated at the end of the two innings.

Having won the toss, Pakistan opted to bowl. Pakistan restricted India to just 141 in the 20 overs with Robin Uthappa top-scoring with a fifty. Further down, MS Dhoni gave good support with more than run a ball in 33 runs from 31 balls. Mohammad Asif picked up four wickets and Shahid Afridi two.

In reply, RP Singh and the rest stuck to their task to keep the rivals down to 141 runs as well. Misbah-ul-Haq top scored for Pakistan with a 53. It was his last ball run out that brought about the tie. For India, it should have ideally been a comfortable win with Pakistan needing 42 runs from the last three overs.

Per the rules, each team nominated five players who bowled at a set of stumps over 22 yards. Each team had alternate attempts at hitting the stumps and the team with the most hits won. India nominated Virender Sehwag, Uthappa, S Sreesanth, Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh. For Pakistan it was Umar Gul, Sohail Tanvir, Yasir Arafat, Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Asif.

First Round: Virender Sehwag runs up first and bowls a flat delivery to hit the stumps with Dhoni standing in behind. Arafat bowls in for Pakistan and the full toss misses the off the stump

Second Round: Harbhajan Singh went up to bowl the second round of deliveries and pinged the stumps. For Pakistan, Gul takes a short run up and misses.

Third Round: Uthappa comes in third for India in the shoot-out and knocks the stumps over. Celebrates by taking off his cap and bowing to the crowd. This puts pressure on Pakistan to hit the stumps or be eliminated. Afridi comes up and sent his delivery down leg side and India win the shoot-out 3-0.

Sehwag few years later recalled, “My best India versus Pakistan moment is our first match in the ICC World T20 2007, which was a tie. Nobody thought that the first encounter between the two countries in the first World T20 would be a tie. At the time, the rule was that if the match ended in a tie, it would go to a bowl-out”, he said and added, “We were 1-0 up. This was followed by hits from Harbhajan and Uthappa. The stadium erupted thereafter. Harbhajan jumped on Yuvraj and hugged him. Everyone broke into a loud cry of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai!’ and started to sing along, ‘Chak De India’, which was quite popular at the time,” he recalled.

