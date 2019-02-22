India vs Pakistan at ICC World Cup 2019: Full text of BCCI’s letter to ICC

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Advisors and the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Friday sent a letter to the International Cricket Council in which it urged the cricketing community “to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates.” The board also expressed concern over the safety and security of players, match officials and “fans of Indian cricket” at the upcoming World Cup to be held in England from May 30, 2018.

The BCCI wishes to address concerns and sentiments that have emerged after the recent dastardly terrorist attack which was carried out on Indian soil by a terror outfit based out of Pakistan which resulted in the death of 44 Indian security personnel. In view of the aforesaid terrorist attack, BCCI fears for the safety and security of players and match officials participating in upcoming ICC events including the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Most countries from which the members of the ICC hail (including the United Kingdom) have strongly condemned this terrorist attack and expressed solidarity with India. BCCI urges the cricketing community to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates.

The BCCI also wishes to express its concerns over the safety and security of fans of Indian cricket at the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The BCCI trusts that the ICC and ECB will ensure that the most robust security is provided to players, match officials and fans of Indian cricket for the upcoming World Cup.

The BCCI reserves all its rights and entitlements in this regard.

The Supreme Court Appointed Committee of Administrators