India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

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IND vs PAK Asian Games Final 2026 Live Streaming: Shreyas Iyer’s India will take on Sahibzada Farhan’s Pakistan in the final of the Asian Games 2026 at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Saturday. India beat Sri Lanka en route to the final, and Pakistan beat Bangladesh.
India changed their combination in the previous game, using Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson at the top of the order, while Ishan Kishan moved to the middle order. The Jharkhand player scored a sublime 80, taking India to a respectable total.
Given the sluggish nature of the surfaces, India managed with just one frontline seamer and Shivam Dube if needed, which worked out well as they bundled out Pakistan for 45.
When will the India vs Pakistan Asian Games final match take place?
The India vs Pakistan Asian Games men’s cricket final will take place on Saturday, October 3, 2026.
Where will the India vs Pakistan Asian Games final match take place?
The India vs Pakistan Asian Games men’s cricket final will take place at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.
At what time will the India vs Pakistan Asian Games final match take place?
The India vs Pakistan Asian Games men’s cricket final will take place at 10:00 AM IST. The toss will take place half an hour before the match. (09:30 PM IST)
How to watch the live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asian Games final match in India?
The India vs Pakistan Asian Games can be watched on television on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 and Sony Sports 4
How to watch the live stream of the India vs Pakistan Asian Games final match in India?
Fans in India can watch the live stream of the India vs Pakistan Asian Games men’s cricket final on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.