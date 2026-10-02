India vs Pakistan Asian Games 2026 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

India vs Pakistan Match Live Streaming: IND will take on PAK. (Deepak Malik / CREIMAS for BCCI)

IND vs PAK Asian Games Final 2026 Live Streaming: Shreyas Iyer’s India will take on Sahibzada Farhan’s Pakistan in the final of the Asian Games 2026 at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Saturday. India beat Sri Lanka en route to the final, and Pakistan beat Bangladesh.

India changed their combination in the previous game, using Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson at the top of the order, while Ishan Kishan moved to the middle order. The Jharkhand player scored a sublime 80, taking India to a respectable total.

Given the sluggish nature of the surfaces, India managed with just one frontline seamer and Shivam Dube if needed, which worked out well as they bundled out Pakistan for 45.