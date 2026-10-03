India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asian Games 2026 Final: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi open for IND vs PAK?
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, IND vs PAK Asian Games 2026 Final Today Match Live Score Updates: India will take on Pakistan for gold medal in the final of the Asian Cup 2026 on Sunday; Toss coming at 9:30 AM IST
India vs Pakistan Live: IND will take on PAK. (Deepak Malik / CREIMAS for BCCI)
India vs Pakistan Asian Games Final Live Cricket Score Updates: Shreyas Iyer’s India will lock horns with Sahibzada Farhan’s Pakistan in the final of the Asian Games 2026 at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Saturday for the gold medal.
Given the nature of the pitches in this tournament, both teams will rely on their heavy spinners to dominate the opposition sides. In their semifinal against Sri Lanka, India used only one frontline seamer, Jasprit Bumrah, with Shivam Dube providing support.
The rest of the bowlers were spinners, and India bundled out Sri Lanka for just 45 runs. Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma also contributed with the ball. Pakistan also used a similar team combination in their semifinal against Bangladesh.
SCROLL DOWN FOR IND VS PAK ASIAN GAMES T20 FINAL UPDATES
Live Updates
Oct 3, 2026 09:05 AM IST
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asian Games 2026 Final: Sanjay Manjrekar on Ishan Kishan
“And especially with Ishan Kishan, who is in that form of his life, and I’ve never seen him bat better than he’s done in the last few months,” he said.
“In Ishan Kishan, because there was a time when India had a problem against spin. In Test matches, Devdutt Padikkal, particularly, seemed to have solved it. And Ishan out there in this batting line-up is a boon on a pitch like this.”
Oct 3, 2026 08:55 AM IST
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asian Games 2026 Final: Sanjay Manjrekar on spin
“It’s India-Pakistan, but it’s going to be India’s spin prowess, as in the ability to attack spin versus Pakistan’s ability to attack spin. I think it’s all going to come down to that,” he said.
Oct 3, 2026 08:46 AM IST
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asian Games 2026 Final: Sanjay Manjrekar's analysis
“It is going to be a battle of spin,” former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said in an interview facilitated by Sony Sports Network.
“And I see in such circumstances, batting to be more challenging, especially because now these T20 batters will have to hit against spin on a pitch that has a lot for the spinners. So, it’s going to test the skills of the batters. And it’s going to be a challenge,” he said.
Oct 3, 2026 08:32 AM IST
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asian Games 2026 Final: PAK predicted XI
Sahibzada Farhan(c), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan(w), Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim
Oct 3, 2026 08:27 AM IST
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asian Games 2026 Final: IND predicted XI
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asian Games 2026 Final: Hola!
Hello, and welcome to our live blog as India takes on Pakistan in the Asian Games final. It is going to be a fascinating game, as, to start with, it is arch-rivals playing each other, which is not something that happens too often, and it is in Japan, so it is just going to add a different ingredient to an age-old rivalry. It will be a good day of cricket, provided the weather holds up. Enjoy and relax all our updates from the game.
AG Cricket Final: Sooryavanshi vs Pakistan offies, in land of rising sun
ollowing weather delays at the Asian Games in Japan, India and Pakistan are set to compete for the gold medal at Korogi Sports Park. 15-year-old Indian batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stands out as a key player for the big match, known for high-stakes performances such as his 175 off 80 balls against England in the U-19 World Cup final. (Read more from Shankar Narayan)