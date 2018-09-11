India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Cricket Score: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup

In the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian squad in Asia Cup 2018. (AP/File Photo) In the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian squad in Asia Cup 2018. (AP/File Photo)

After returning from a two-month long tour of England, the Indian cricket team will head towards UAE for its next challenge – the Asia Cup. A total of six teams – Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, Afghanistan and Hong Kong will feature in the tournament. The first match will be played between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on September 15, while India, led by Rohit Sharma, will kick off its Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong on September 18.

After the first game, the Blues will face arch-rival Pakistan on September 19 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The last time both the nations met in the 22-yard battlefield, India were outplayed by their neighbours, who won the match by a whopping 180 runs. Pakistan who were invited to bat first in the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy at The Oval posted 338 runs in the scoreboard. Fakhar Zaman scored the only century of the match and was later named the player of the match for his outstanding knock. He scored 114 runs in 106 deliveries. India who had a massive task of chasing down 339 runs bundled up at 158. Pakistani pacers Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali scalped three wickets each to spoil the Indian party and prevented them from winning it the third time.

When is India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018?

India will be playing against Pakistan in Asia Cup on September 19, 2018.

Where is the venue of India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018?

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time does India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018 start?

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018 will start at 05:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will show India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018?

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018 will be shown on Star Sports.

Where can India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018 be live streamed?

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018 can be live streamed on Hotstar. You can also follow Indianexpress.com for live score and updates.

What is the Indian squad for India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018?

India squad for Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan (VC) , KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd