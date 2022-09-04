India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Live Score Updates: Forced changes for both IND & PAK

India vs Pakistan, Super 4, Live Cricket Score Streaming and Updates: Last Sunday, it was Hardik Pandya’s one-man show that got India over the line in a thrilling final-over finish, and Rohit would expect that the intensity is maintained in this game too. However, the Indian team, despite being a minefield of talent, does have a soft underbelly, and the top-order’s cautious approach in powerplay overs is one of them.
Less than 10 months ago had India’s bowlers failed to prise out a single Pakistan wicket on a Sunday night of utter embarrassment. This night, they had plucked all 10, and fittingly all by their pace quartet of Bhuvneshwar, Avesh, Hardik and Arshdeep Singh.
INDIA WERE within touching distance, requiring just seven runs off five balls. But nerves could still jangle, and it nearly did, as they eked out only one run off two balls. The old-timers could sense a Javed Miandad-Chetan Sharma moment. But Hardik Pandya did not leave it too late.
Injuries and form are the reasons both India and Pakistan will be forced to make changes. Indian Express argues for the inclusion of Axar Patel, Mohammad Hasnain and Haider Ali for the second Asia Cup clash between the great rivals.
Mohammad Rizwan is right. It does feel like India and Pakistan are playing a bilateral series, in a way. One Sunday after another. A best of three contest. But let's not get a week ahead of ourselves. Time for Round 2. Hardik Pandya took India across the line in their first meeting. With the bat and the ball. Who'll emerge as the hero tonight? Hang on with us, it's going to be a bumpy, but fun ride. India vs Pakistan, Super 4!