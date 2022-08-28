India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: Focus on Virat Kohli as Indo-Pak rivalry resumes in Dubai

India vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score Streaming and Updates: The traditional rivalry between subcontinental rivals Pakistan and India on Sunday will be spiced up by how well Virat Kohli performs at the T20 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Kohli returns to international cricket after a break of seven weeks during which India has outplayed the West Indies and Zimbabwe in white-ball cricket without its ace batter.

It’s been over 1,000 days since Kohli last scored a 100 in international cricket and he will be looking to make his 100th T20 international appearance on Sunday end the debate on his future in the shorter version of the game.

