India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: Focus on Virat Kohli as Indo-Pak rivalry resumes in Dubai

India vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score Streaming and Updates: The traditional rivalry between subcontinental rivals Pakistan and India on Sunday will be spiced up by how well Virat Kohli performs at the T20 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Kohli returns to international cricket after a break of seven weeks during which India has outplayed the West Indies and Zimbabwe in white-ball cricket without its ace batter.
It’s been over 1,000 days since Kohli last scored a 100 in international cricket and he will be looking to make his 100th T20 international appearance on Sunday end the debate on his future in the shorter version of the game.
It's a big milestone for Virat Kohli as he is set to play his 100th T20 international in India colours. As the world waits with bated breath for his 71st century, will tonight be the night?
India holds the advantage in head to head records in the Asia Cup with 8 wins in 14 matches while Pakistan have come up on top in 5 occasions.
Rohit Sharma, who too was probed about the familiar narrative of an electric India vs Pakistan rivalry. “It’s the question that every India captain has been asked before every match against Pakistan for years. What can I say? Bahar se hype, andar se sab normal (Hype from outside, all normal inside),” Sharma said.
The first question to Pakistan captain Babar Azam at the press conference ahead of the India-Pakistan encounter on Sunday was seemingly harmless: “Dubai mein garmi zyada hain kya (Is it very hot in Dubai)?” Babar promptly replied: “Garmi toh hain (It is hot)”. He then paused, seeming to realise the loaded undertone of the question, and said with a grin: “Hum zyada garmi nahin lete hain (We don’t feel the heat too much)”. He was referring to the inevitable “more-than-just-a-game” narrative drummed up whenever India and Pakistan duel, limited to multi-team tournaments these days.
India will be ready to settle scores with Pakistan in the marquee Asia Cup match in Dubai tonight. Rohit will be eager to test his ultra-aggressive batting template against the Asian giants, for Kohli it will be the perfect platform to return to form after enduring a challenging phase in the last few years. There would be a bigger picture also and that is to set the core combination for the T20 World Cup in Australia in order by the end of this tournament. The lack of regular games means that Indo-Pak rivalries are instead held between unfamiliar foes rather than familiar ones. Stay tuned for live updates