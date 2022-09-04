India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Predicted Playing XIs: Who will replace Ravindra Jadeja in India’s playing XI?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Predicted Playing XIs:With Ravindra Jadeja out with injury, it will be interesting to see who will replace the all-rounder in India’s playing XI against Pakistan on Sunday. Axar Patel has been added to the squad as a like-for-like replacement.

If Axar finds a place, then the team management might play Rishabh Pant to counter the spin duo of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. If yes, then the veteran Dinesh Karthik will have to make way for Patel.

Here’s all you need to know about India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match:

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Match Details:

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Dubai Cricket Stadium frequently hosts matches with scores of 160-170. It favours the chasing side. There will be due to contend with for the spinners in the second innings.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 35°C on the matchday with 44% humidity and 13 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of rain during the game.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Probable Playing XI:

India predicted playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan Predicted XI: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Squads

Advertisement

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali.