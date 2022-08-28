India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Predicted Playing XIs: What will be India’s playing XI vs Pakistan today?

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Predicted Playing XIs: The Indian T20 team under Rohit Sharma hasn’t shied away from experimenting with various combinations, and the skipper made it clear on Saturday that the quest to find “new answers” will continue, even if there are obstacles along the away.

With around only seven weeks to go for the T20 World Cup in Australia, Rohit is keen to continue with experiments, as one wouldn’t know what works if it’s not tried in the first place.

Today two teams go one on one in a high octane clash of the #AsiaCup2022 Click below to watch #TeamIndia members speak about Battle Royale #INDvPAK 📽️📽️ https://t.co/7s1ncpc2ZB #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/aomE2U7wxN — BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2022

India have tried out Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant as openers while KL Rahul is set to open in this tournament. In bowling, Deepak Hooda had once been given a new ball. It would be interesting to see whether Dinesh Karthik will get a chance or not in the playing XI.

Here’s all you need to know about India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Match Details:

The traditional rivalry between subcontinental rivals Pakistan and India on Sunday at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

The #AsiaCup2022 is a fresh tournament and a new start. We are here for a purpose and we will focus on what we want to achieve from this tournament. Everyone is very excited to be here: #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 ahead of #INDvPAK. pic.twitter.com/HxfO5ziSJ5 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 27, 2022

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Dubai Cricket Stadium frequently hosts matches with scores of 160-170. It favours the chasing side. There will be due to contend with for the spinners in the second innings.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 35°C on the matchday with 44% humidity and 13 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of rain during the game.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Stats & Trivia:

🔴 Kohli returns to international cricket after a break of seven weeks and he will be looking to make his 100th T20 international appearance on Sunday.

🔴 India lead Pakistan 8-5 on head-to-head in the Asia Cup, both formats put together.

'As players and as a team we always look forward to an India vs Pakistan clash,' says #TeamIndia vice-captain @klrahul ahead of #INDvPAK on Sunday.#AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/7mRf1zxjaS — BCCI (@BCCI) August 26, 2022

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Probable Playing XI:

India predicted playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan Predicted XI: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali.