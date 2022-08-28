scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Predicted Playing XIs: What will be India’s playing XI vs Pakistan today?

India lead Pakistan 8-5 on head-to-head in the Asia Cup.

India's captain Rohit Sharma (left), and teammates arrive to participate in a training session at ICC ground ahead of their T20 cricket match of Asia Cup against Pakistan in Dubai, UAE. (AP)

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Predicted Playing XIs: The Indian T20 team under Rohit Sharma hasn’t shied away from experimenting with various combinations, and the skipper made it clear on Saturday that the quest to find “new answers” will continue, even if there are obstacles along the away.

With around only seven weeks to go for the T20 World Cup in Australia, Rohit is keen to continue with experiments, as one wouldn’t know what works if it’s not tried in the first place.

India have tried out Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant as openers while KL Rahul is set to open in this tournament. In bowling, Deepak Hooda had once been given a new ball. It would be interesting to see whether Dinesh Karthik will get a chance or not in the playing XI.

Here’s all you need to know about India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Match Details:

The traditional rivalry between subcontinental rivals Pakistan and India on Sunday at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Dubai Cricket Stadium frequently hosts matches with scores of 160-170. It favours the chasing side. There will be due to contend with for the spinners in the second innings.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 35°C on the matchday with 44% humidity and 13 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of rain during the game.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Stats & Trivia:

🔴 Kohli returns to international cricket after a break of seven weeks and he will be looking to make his 100th T20 international appearance on Sunday.

🔴 India lead Pakistan 8-5 on head-to-head in the Asia Cup, both formats put together.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Probable Playing XI:

India predicted playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan Predicted XI: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammed Hasnain, Hasan Ali.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 10:48:56 am
