India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018 stats: Highest ever opening stand for India while chasing

Records toppled as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan went about their business in India’s 2018 Asia Cup Super Four match against Pakistan. It looked like the two openers would end up chasing down the target of 238 themselves and it ended at 210 when Dhawan was run-out. He had scored his 15th ODI ton by then. Rohit soon got to his 19th ODI ton

– Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put up 210 runs. This is the highest opening stand ever for India while chasing, surpassing the unbeaten 201-run stand between Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag

– It is also India’s highest opening stand against Pakistan, surpassing the previous highest by Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar – 159 in Dhaka. It is also the second highest for any wicket against Pakistan for India, surpassing a 201-run stand between Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid in 2005. The highest is 231 runs made between Tendulkar and Navjot Singh Sidhu in 1996.

– Rohit Sharma is the fifth fastest to 7000 ODI runs in terms of innings, behind Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Ganguly.

– Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are now India’s fifth most prolific partnership of all time in ODIs. They are behind Dravid-Tendulkar, Dravid-Ganguly, Sehwag-Tendulkar, Tendulkar-Ganguly in that order.

– This is only the seventh time that both Indian openers have scored centuries in the same ODI and just the second in a chase

