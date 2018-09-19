India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018: Manish Pandey takes a stunner to dismiss Sarfraz Ahmed

He couldn’t stop himself and so threw the ball up in the air, went beyond the boundary, came back in and caught the ball again before it fell to the ground. (Source: Hotstar screengrab) He couldn’t stop himself and so threw the ball up in the air, went beyond the boundary, came back in and caught the ball again before it fell to the ground. (Source: Hotstar screengrab)

Manish Pandey took what could be a good candidate for catch of the tournament to dismiss Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed on Wednesday. Sarfraz took the aerial route off the fifth ball of the 25th over bowled by Kedar Jadhav, looking to hit it wide of long on. Pandey ran in from the right and caught the ball but his momentum was taking him over the rope. He couldn’t stop himself and so threw the ball up in the air, went beyond the boundary, came back in and caught the ball again before it fell to the ground.

Sarfraz had played just 12 balls and scored six runs before being dismissed. Pandey was a substitute fielder and on the pitch because Hardik Pandya had to be stretchered off the pitch while bowling the 25th over of the match. The BCCI later stated that the all-rounder has “an acute lower back injury. “He is able to stand at the moment and the medical team is assessing him now. More updates on him as and when there is one,” the board announced.

The wicket was part of a collapse that saw Pakistan go from 96/3 to 121/7 all taken by Kedar Jadhav. He dismissed Sarfraz, Asif Ali and Shadab Khan to leave Pakistan tottering after a steady 82-run stand between Shoaib Malik and Babar Azam for the third wicket.

India are playing Pakistan in the first of at least two matches that are expected to be played between the two arch-rivals in the Asia Cup. Both teams are through to the Super Fours making this match meaningless in the context of the tournament. But it remains one of the most anticipated events in the UAE sporting calendar, as evidenced by the number of dignitaries and the crowds present on the occasion.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd