India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya come in for India

India and Pakistan teams for the national anthems in the Asia Cup. (Express photo by Shamik Chakrabarty) India and Pakistan teams for the national anthems in the Asia Cup. (Express photo by Shamik Chakrabarty)

India have made two changes to the playing XI against Pakistan in the second match for both teams in the Asia Cup. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya have come into the playing team with Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed sitting out. Khaleel had made his ODI debut a day prior against Hong Kong. Meanwhile, KL Rahul continues to stay out of contention.

India vs Pakistan, Live Cricket Score

At the toss, Pakistan’s Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bat first in Dubai. When asked for the team changes, India’s skipper Rohit Sharma said, “Two changes: Bumrah back, Pandya back too. Shardul and Khaleel miss out.” He also added that if India won the flip of the coin, they would have opted to bat as well. “Would’ve batted first as well. Nevertheless we now know what we’re doing. Have to accept the fact that we were rusty against Hong Kong. They played well, showed great determination. To cross the line was a great deal. Fresh game today, guys looking forward to it.” Elsewhere, Pakistan made no changes to their playing unit which easily dispatched Hong Kong and won by 8 wickets.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd