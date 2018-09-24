India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018: Open and shut case as India thrash Pakistan

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan’s opening stand is the highest for India against Pakistan in ODIs. (Source: AP) Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan’s opening stand is the highest for India against Pakistan in ODIs. (Source: AP)

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan scored centuries as India strolled to victory against a hapless Pakistani side. Faced with a target of 238 to chase, Rohit and Shikhar put up an opening stand of 210 within 34 overs to flatten the opponents. They were helped by some lax fielding and dropped catches from Pakistan early on. Rohit, in the process, completed 7000 ODI runs, becoming just the ninth Indian player to do so. Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand scored his 15th ODI ton before being run out.

The foundation for the romp, however was laid by Jasprit Bumrah and the rest of the Indian bowlers who stifled Pakistan for runs in the death overs. Pakistan were tottering until captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik knuckled down and put up 107 runs for the fifth wicket. A big total seemed to be on the offing for Pakistan at that point but India wrestled back control after the 40th over. Pakistan managed just 38 runs in the last seven, with Bumrah taking two wickets for just 15 runs. That set the scene for the carnage that followed.

Shaheen Afridi was the only man who managed to trouble the batsmen a little bit but the one chance he got was wasted thanks to a dropped catch. With the lights allowing the ball to come on to the bat better and with there being no swing whatsoever for the Pakistani pacers, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma took them on a merry ride.

Shikhar scored 114 off 100 balls before being run out in a rather clumsy fashion. Rohit Sharma then easily finished his 19th ODI ton and walked India home alongwith Ambati Rayudu.

