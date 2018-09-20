India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018: Fizz after the hype; India coast to eight-wicket win

This is India’s biggest ODI win against Pakistan in terms of balls remaining. (Source: AP) This is India’s biggest ODI win against Pakistan in terms of balls remaining. (Source: AP)

Despite all the hype that surrounded it, India and Pakistan’s showdown at the Dubai International Stadium was nothing more than a dead rubber in context of Asia Cup 2018 and it played out like one. On the day, Pakistan’s batting line-up fell to some astonishingly poor shot selection and to the efficiency of the Indian bowling attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. India ended up with an eight-wicket win over their arch-rivals with 126 balls – 21 overs – in hand. The victory is India’s biggest against Pakistan in ODI cricket in terms of the number of balls remaining.

Pakistan batted first and were bundled out for a paltry 162 despite India dropping a number of catches in the middle overs. Bhuvneshwar took three wickets before Kedar Jadhav pierced into the Pakistan lower middle over and took three more for himself. Between the two wicket bursts, Shoaib Malik and Babar Azam put up an 82-run partnership for the third wicket.

Hardik Pandya ended up on the deck after pulling up while bowling the 25th over of the Pakistan innings. The 24-year-old all-rounder had to be stretchered off and it was later revealed that he had suffered a back spasm.

Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Babar. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan then came out and put up an opening stand of 86 runs. It was another limited overs batting masterclass from the Indian captain, who smashed a fifty off 36 balls making it his fastest in ODI cricket. He ended up with 52 off 39 balls before being dismissed by Shadab Khan.

Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed in quick succession but that remained the extent of damage that Pakistan could do to the Indian batting line up. Facing a deficit that was lesser than 60 runs with well over 30 overs in hand, Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik paced their partnership perfectly to flatten Pakistan and take India to a simple win.

