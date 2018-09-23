India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018: Fakhar Zaman trips to fall over, given lbw; watch video

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman falls on the ground after he was dismissed by India’s Kuldeep Yadav during the ODI match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Source: AP) Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman falls on the ground after he was dismissed by India’s Kuldeep Yadav during the ODI match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Source: AP)

During the 14th over of the Asia Cup 2018 match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on Sunday, Fakhar Zaman, who was attempting a slog-sweep against Kudeep Yadav, left everyone confused as he ended up on the ground and was given out lbw by the umpire.

Fakhar got across to sweep, landed the front foot on the heel and then slipped to fall over. It looked like there was glove involved but at that time, probably with all the noise in the stadum or the padding, it did not register to him that the ball struck his glove. Despite a discussion with Babar Azan at the other end, Zaman opted to not review the decision which, on replay, looked to be a bad decision.

Here is the video:

Fakhar Zaman lbw pic.twitter.com/HtK1305M7d — Khurram Siddiquee (@iamkhurrum12) 23 September 2018

Pakistan opted to bat after winning the toss on Sunday. India named an unchanged eleven while Pakistan brought back Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir in place of Harris Sohail and Usman Khan.

It was an easy victory for India when the two sides met on Wednesday. The Men in Blue defeated their arch-rivals by eight wickets after a lackluster performance against Hong Kong in their opening game.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(captain), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

