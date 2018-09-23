Follow Us:
Sunday, September 23, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018: ‘Dhoni Review System’ helps remove Imam-ul-Haq

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018: ‘Dhoni Review System’ helps remove Imam-ul-Haq

An interesting stat emerged thereafter: India have taken 43 reviews while bowling since 2017 and been successful in 10 of them at a success rate of 43.5%. 

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 23, 2018 8:09:40 pm
MS Dhoni during India vs Pakistan in the Asia Cup MS Dhoni successfully called for the review to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

MS Dhoni has played 90 Test matches, 325 ODI matches, 93 T20Is and 175 IPL matches in a career that began in 2004. His experience has been pivotal to each side he’s represented be it with the bat or as skipper or now while he dons the gloves behind the stumps. He has been an excellent deputy since giving up the captaincy duties in setting the right field, motivating the players, giving the right advice to the bowlers and in quite a few cases – in suggesting whether or not to review a decision to the skipper. An example of that was visible when Dhoni nodded his head to Rohit Sharma on Sunday against Pakistan during the Asia Cup.

India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018 Ind vs Pak Live Score

In the 8th over of the second match between the two neighbours in the Asia Cup, Imam-ul-Haq was struck pad first off Yuzvendra Chahal as he went for the strike. The Pakistan opener misread the line and was late to move his bat to defend the ball. As the India players appealed for leg before, the umpire called it not out. Immediately after, Dhoni nodded his head to Rohit stationed inside the area to go for the review which the skipper duly obliged.

With the decision going to the TV umpire, it emerged that there was no inside edge involved and the ball was going on to hit the middle stump. On naked eye, many did think the ball was going to miss leg or be umpire’s call. When the three reds went off for the reversal in decision, Sunil Gavaskar said, “What a genius that man is. M.S.D. He is just incredible!”

An interesting stat emerged thereafter: India have taken 43 reviews while bowling since 2017 and been successful in 10 of them at a success rate of 43.5%.

Twitter users applauded Dhoni and tongue in cheek questioned the need to even look at the review when the wicketkeeper was convinced.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat in Dubai. India remained unchanged from the win over Bangladesh while Pakistan made two changes to their nervous win over Afghanistan.

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 