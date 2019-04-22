Paksitan have the advantage over India in 2019 World Cup: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed likes the tag of underdogs for his team but insisted that his team has the advantage over arch-rivals India in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup. There has also been a lot of talk around England and India being the favourites in the World Cup this year. However, this isn’t something that’s worrying the Pakistan skipper

“Look, when we go as favourites, then it’s a problem, but if we go as underdogs then other teams feel the danger, so I think being underdogs is good for us and eases the pressure,” he said in a press conference.

Pakistan has never beaten India at a World Cup. But this year, Ahmed admitted his side would treat every match as a match against India.

“For us all nine matches are important so we will take every match as a match against India,” he said before adding, “We have beaten India in a bigger event recently so we will have that advantage”.

Pakistan beat India 2017 ICC Champions Trophy. The highly-awaited India-Pakistan clash is scheduled on 16 June.

On the decision to omit fast bowler Mohammad Amir the captain said, “Amir has an opportunity to improve in the coming five-match (series),” Ahmed said. “We have a very good bowling combination as we have picked six fast bowlers to rotate during the ODI series against England.”

Speaking on the discussion with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ahmed said, “It was a very good meeting,” Ahmed said. “Imran Khan told us to fight boldly (during the World Cup) and gave us very useful tips during an hour-long meeting.”