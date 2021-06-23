India vs New Zealand WTC Final Reserve Day Live Cricket Score Updates: IND take 8 wickets, 32-run lead into final day

India vs New Zealand (IND vs NZ) WTC Final Test Reserve Day Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: With three full sessions to play and a favourable forecast announced for the reserve day on Wednesday, the sixth day will come with the possibility of a draw as well as a result. India would like to bat at least a session and half to put themselves in safe position before giving New Zealand 50 odd overs and 200 plus target if they want to enforce a result. New Zealand certainly go into the final day as favourites to lift the World Test Championship mace.

India pacer Mohammed Shami sizzled with a four-wicket haul but could not stop New Zealand from taking a crucial 32-run lead as the Black Caps scored 249 runs after resuming at 101 for two. India, who scored 217 runs in their first innings, then ended the fifth day at 64 for two with a 32-run lead in their pocket.