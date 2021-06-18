India vs New Zealand, WTC Final Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

India vs New Zealand, WTC Final Live Streaming: The match will be held in Southampton. (Reuters)

IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Streaming, India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India will lock horns with New Zealand in the much-anticipated final of the ICC World Test Championship, starting from Friday.

In a first in the 144-year history of Test cricket, a summit clash will take place and it will be held at a neutral venue — Ageas Bowl in Southampton. India, led by Virat Kohli, finished on top of the points table, with 12 wins from six series and 520 points. On the other hand, New Zealand finished second with 420 points and seven Test wins in five series. While New Zealand will be relying on their recent series-winning form against England, India will hope to shine with their batting unit, featuring the likes of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara.

When will the World Test Championship final, India vs New Zealand be played?

The World Test Championship final, India vs New Zealand will be played on Friday, June 18 from 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place on 3 PM IST.

Where will the World Test Championship final, India vs New Zealand be played?

The World Test Championship final, India vs New Zealand will be at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Where can I watch the World Test Championship final, India vs New Zealand live on TV?

The World Test Championship final, India vs New Zealand will be available on Star Sports network.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the World Test Championship final, India vs New Zealand?

The World Test Championship final, India vs New Zealand will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary and updates at indianexpress.com.

WTC FINAL SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young.